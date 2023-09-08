Past Prime

“Past Prime,” a watercolor by artist Rosanne Seitz.

 Courtesy photo

In its 16th year, YoloArts’ Art & Ag Project celebrates the landscape of Yolo County farms, and art created and inspired by them. The Art Farm Exhibition features works of art cultivated during this season’s artist visits to local farms and farmlands in Yolo County. 

The exhibition opens to the public with a reception on Sept. 14 at The Barn Gallery in Woodland and includes the largest assembly of art in the exhibition’s history with more than 135 works by 107 local and regional artists. This collection of original art includes paintings, photographs, mixed media, sculpture, and fiber art.

Francesca Wilmott

Art Farm juror Francesca Wilmott.

