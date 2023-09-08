In its 16th year, YoloArts’ Art & Ag Project celebrates the landscape of Yolo County farms, and art created and inspired by them. The Art Farm Exhibition features works of art cultivated during this season’s artist visits to local farms and farmlands in Yolo County.
The exhibition opens to the public with a reception on Sept. 14 at The Barn Gallery in Woodland and includes the largest assembly of art in the exhibition’s history with more than 135 works by 107 local and regional artists. This collection of original art includes paintings, photographs, mixed media, sculpture, and fiber art.
Artwork in the exhibition reflect the variety of farms visited in 2023 including hop cultivation at Ruhstaller Farm and Brewery Dixon, heifers at Yolo Land and Cattle in Winters, vistas of the deep-water shipping channel from Carden Ranch in Clarksburg, lavender fields in the rolling hills of Capay at Capay Valley Lavender, and a Wells Fargo stage stop at Pollock Farms in Woodland.
Artwork in the show was juried by Crocker Art Museum curator Francesca Wilmott, Ph.D. Wilmott has worked in museums and galleries focused on modern and contemporary art across the country, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art.
One of her areas of expertise is in artists working in Northern California in the 1960s and 1970s. Wilmott recently submitted her Ph.D. at The Courtauld Institute of Art in London, where her dissertation, “Far Out California: A New Regionalism (1966–1976),” focused on artists Stephen Kaltenbach, Gladys Nilsson and Mike Henderson.
Prior to her doctoral work, Wilmott served as Associate Curator at the Manetti Shrem Museum of Art, organizing exhibitions such as “Sadie Barnette: Dear 1968,” “John Cage: 33 1/3” and “Yoko Ono: Wish Trees for Peace.” She holds a dual M.A. in modern art history, theory and criticism, and arts administration and policy from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a B.A. in history of art and architecture from Miami University.
“We are grateful for the thoughtful and expert approach that Francesca took when reviewing the Art Farm silent auction submissions. It is an honor to connect our local artist community with a regional museum through this process,” said Alison Flory, YoloArts executive director.
The opening reception will be held 5:30 to 8 pm, Thursday, Sept. 14. Presentation of juried prize winners will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wilmott will present the prize awards that include Cream of the Crop, Plein Air Award, and Honorable Mentions. New this year is a Photography Award for “unique visual perspective that utilized dynamic composition and lighting to capture the essence of Yolo County.”
The evening reception will include the 6 p.m. unveiling of student mural, Peaceful Sunset, by Pioneer High School senior, Julia Morales Moreno, who was the winner of YoloArts’ fourth annual High School Mural Competition. The High School Mural competition is sponsored by the Voss Family Trust.
The evening will also feature the live music of Jane Thompson Trio, and local wine and refreshments.
The Art Farm exhibition runs through November 2 at The Barn Gallery.
Tickets for the fundraising Art Farm Gala go on sale Sept. 14 and will be available for purchase at the opening reception, and at yoloarts.org. The Art Farm Gala is planned for Saturday, Oct. 21.
Sponsors for the event include California Bank of Commerce, Todd A. Montgomery, Frank and Nancy Muller, Pacific Coast Producers, Raley’s, AgWest Farm Credit, Banner Bank, Bullseye Farms, Capay Canyon Ranch, Debra Gonella and Whit Manley, Grow West, Schreiner Brothers Farms, TS&L Seed Company, Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry, Colusa County Farm Supply, Bayer Crop Science, LedgerPro Bookeeping, Papé Machinery, Schreiner Farms, Citrona Farms, David and Karen Dumars, Neil and Rebecca Dougherty, Tom and Celeste Hanagan, Hilleby International, Placer Title Company, Pure Honey, David Scheuring, and Tauzer Apiaries/Sola Bees Farms. Special thanks to Yolo County.
The Barn Gallery is located at 512 Gibson Road in Woodland, at the Gibson House and Property. Regular gallery viewing hours are Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday afternoons. Exhibition artwork can also be viewed online at yoloarts.org. For more information, contact YoloArts at 530-309-6464 or ya@yoloarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.