“Scintillate, Scintillate” by Beth Lee. “‘Scintillate, Scintillate’ — I learned this sesquipedalian version of the old children’s poem, ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,’ as a child, and it has always been a favorite,” Lee said. “The use of sparkly mediums tapped into my childhood love of night skies and glitter.”
"Low Tide" by Melissa Wagner-Lawler. "‘Low Tide’ is an artist book and incorporates the text of the poem ‘Low Tide’ by Edna St. Vincent Millay on both sides,” the artist said. “On the exterior side, the first half of the poem is easily read, with each line flowing across the shoreline. On the reverse, the poem has been washed away with the tide.”
“Threads” by Janet Reynolds is made from discarded embroidery color charts.
Vessel Book” by Rachel Stickney. "This small but mighty book is an experiment with material and concept,” she said. “Pages are sewn to the stoneware form to push the boundary of the book.”)
"Resiliency” by Luz Marina Ruiz. "Over the years, my creative practice has focused on printmaking, book art and installation with themes relating to water,” Ruiz said.
The Artery presents the highly anticipated "Content Artist Book Exhibition," a juried show featuring 46 captivating artists’ books that push the boundaries of artistic mediums.
Show dates are Sept. 1-25, with the reception on Sept. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Representing many parts of the country, the artists created unique books using diverse materials, unexpected artifacts, and contemporary themes. Each book is an innovative interplay of textures, colors, and dimensions. Themes range from social commentary and environmental awareness to personal narratives and cultural exploration.
These distinctive books highlight the art of storytelling through this exceptional medium. Visitors can engage with these artist books and immerse themselves in the world of creativity.
The Artery, at 207 G St. in Davis, is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. The Artery will be open from 7 to 9 pm, Sept. 8, for the reception of ”Content Artist Book Exhibition.” This coincides with the Davis Second Friday ArtAbout.
