Philip Myers - HornW.jpg

French horn virtuoso Philip Myers will play with the Chamber Music Society of Sacramento on Sept. 16.

 Courtesy photo

The Chamber Music Society of Sacramento’s season opener will take place on Saturday, September 16 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Richard Brunelle Performance Hall on the Davis High School campus at 315 W. 14th St.

The new season will be exploring the music of German composer Johannes Brahms, as well as incorporating exciting arrangements of large ensemble works and featuring new guest artists.

Roger Xia
Eileen Moon

