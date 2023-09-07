The Chamber Music Society of Sacramento’s season opener will take place on Saturday, September 16 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Richard Brunelle Performance Hall on the Davis High School campus at 315 W. 14th St.
The new season will be exploring the music of German composer Johannes Brahms, as well as incorporating exciting arrangements of large ensemble works and featuring new guest artists.
For the first concert on Sept. 16, the program features: Brahms’ Sonata No.2 in A Major for Violin and Piano, Gounod’s Two Melodies for Horn and Piano, and Bruckner’s Symphony No.7 arranged for Chamber Orchestra (Horn, Bassoon, Clarinet, 4 hands Piano, Harmonium, and String Quartet).
One of September’s featured guest artists is Davis native Roger Xia. Well-known locally and nationally as a musical savant and prodigy, Roger has won numerous competitions on both piano and violin, with frequent appearances as soloist as well as ensemble musician.
A current student finishing up his senior year at Stanford University, Roger will be returning to his hometown to perform as one of the pianists in the Bruckner Symphony.
Additional September guest artists musical power couple Phil Myers and Eileen Moon. Myers is a legendary French horn virtuoso and pedagogue, previously having served as principal horn with the New York Philharmonic from 1980 to 2017. He will also be featured in the Bruckner Symphony, a piece for which his performance of the horn solo with the New York Philharmonic is lauded as one of the greatest of all time.
Moon is a multi-talented Juilliard-trained cellist, with a long history of curating chamber music as artistic director of the Warwick Music Series from 2013-2022 and serving as the Associate Principal Cello with the New York Philharmonic from 2007-2022. Now that they have both relocated to the west coast, they are sure to make more frequent guest appearances with CMSS.
The Chamber Music Society of Sacramento has been presenting chamber music in Davis for the past 35 years. Each concert set per season is performed first in Davis on Saturday with a repeat performance in Sacramento the following day.
“We are always striving to discover and share new pieces alongside the repertoire we all know and love,” artistic director Bill Barbini said on his vision for CMSS “Improving the representation of composers and artists from traditionally underrepresented demographics will continue to be our goal for this season and the years to come.”
