Author Alexandra Chang — who graduated from Davis High School in 2006, and went on to become a tech writer for Wired — will talk about her recently published short story collection, "Tomb Sweeping," on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Stephens Branch Library, 315 E. 14th St. in Davis.
The event is sponsored by the Yolo County Library, Friends of the Davis Public Library, and the Avid Reader Bookstore. Book sales and book signing will be available. The program is free, and no reservations are necessary.
Also participating in the event will be Sacramento author Jamil Jan Kochai, who last year published a short story collection titled "The Haunting of Hajji Hotar," which was the winner of the 2023 Aspen Words Literary Prize and also a finalist for the 2022 National Book Award.
Chang's first short story collection "Tomb Sweeping" (published by Ecco/HarperCollins) went on sale Aug. 8. The book features stories that are portraits of characters living in contemporary America and China, immersing readers in the day-to-day lives of immigrant families, grocery store employees, expecting parents and guileless lab assistants.
The collection has already been reviewed by the San Francisco Chronicle, which described Chang's stories as "compelling and compulsively readable," and praised Chang's "impressive range ... subtle wisdom runs rampant through these pages."
Chang's first book — the novel "Days of Distraction" — was published in March 2020, right around the time that the COVID pandemic began. The book received quite a bit of of attention for a first novel — Time Magazine picked it as one of their "100 must-read books" of the year, and NPR likewise picked it as one of the best books of the year in the fiction category.
The New York Times Book Review dubbed "Days of Distraction" a "winning novel by a writer to watch." The novel's reception propelled Chang to inclusion in the 2020 National Book Foundation's "5 under 35" program, which honors five young writers annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.