Author and Davis High School grad Alexandra Chang will speak Thursday at the Stephens Branch Library in Davis.

Author Alexandra Chang — who graduated from Davis High School in 2006, and went on to become a tech writer for Wired — will talk about her recently published short story collection, "Tomb Sweeping," on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Stephens Branch Library, 315 E. 14th St. in Davis.

The event is sponsored by the Yolo County Library, Friends of the Davis Public Library, and the Avid Reader Bookstore. Book sales and book signing will be available. The program is free, and no reservations are necessary.

