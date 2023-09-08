Davis Musical Theatre Company announced Thursday its 39th season of musicals. Tickets are on sale by emailing tickets@dmtc.org. Season tickets are $90 General and $80 Students & Seniors (55 & over). DMTC Thanks its underwriters, listed with their respective shows.
The venue for the season is the Jean Henderson Performing Arts Center, 607 Pena Drive No. 10 in Davis. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Something Rotten! (Playing through Oct. 1) Underwritten by Georgia Paulo. Welcome to the ’90s, 1595 to be exact! “Something Rotten” takes place in 1595, London, England.
The Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, are trying to find success by writing plays but are outshined by the rock-star playwright of the Renaissance, William Shakespeare. Desperate to find success, Nick gets help from a soothsayer for the next big hit. Recommended for the entire family.
Oklahoma! (Nov. 3-26) Underwritten by Betty J. Paro. Turn-of-the-20th-Century in Indian Territory, what will eventually become the state of Oklahoma, this is Rodgers & Hammerstein’s first collaboration that paved to way for the modern musical.
Set in farm country outside the town of Claremore, Indian Territory, in 1906, it tells the story of farm girl Laurey Williams and her courtship by two rival suitors, cowboy Curly McLain and the sinister and frightening farmhand Jud Fry. Recommended for the entire family.
Seussical (Jan. 5-28) Underwritten by Nancy Dunne. Seussical is a contemporary re-imagining of Dr. Seuss, which weaves together many of his most famous stories and characters in unexpected ways. The musical creates the witty, wild and whimsical world of Dr. Seuss as it has never been seen before.
When chaos erupts in the Jungle of Nool, it will take The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz and a gaggle of characters to bring harmony back to their world. The Tony Award-winning team of Ahrens and Flaherty has created a score that includes pop, gospel, blues and R & B. Recommended for all ages.
Fiddler on the Roof (March 1-24) Underwritten by Suzy Goldschmidt, in honor of David Goldschmidt. The story centers on Tevye, a milkman in the village of Anatevka, who attempts to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as outside influences encroach upon his family's lives.
He must cope with the strong-willed actions of his three older daughters who wish to marry for love; their choices of husbands are successively less palatable for Tevye. An edict of the Tsar eventually evicts the Jews from their village. Recommended for the entire family.
Into The Woods (April 26-May 19). Underwritten by Sharon Joyce. “Into the Woods” is a 1987 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, that intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests.
The main characters are taken from "Little Red Riding Hood," "Jack and the Beanstalk," "Rapunzel" and "Cinderella", as well as many others. The musical is tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family, their interaction with the Witch who has placed a curse on them, and their interaction with other storybook characters during their journey. Recommended for ages 10 and up.
Disney’s The Little Mermaid (June 21-July 14) Underwritten by Suzy Goldschmidt, in honor of David Goldschmidt. Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs.
But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. Recommended for ages 11 and up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.