Hugo Figueroa, left, (as Nick Bottom) is trying to one-up William Shakespeare, so he asks to see into the future by consulting with Nostradamus (not the Nostradamus, his nephew) with hilarious results, in the DMTC production of the Tony-nominated “Something Rotten!,” opening DMTC’s 39th season on Sept. 8.
From left, Bea Bottom (Cassie Mosher) tries to convince her husband, Nick Bottom (Hugo Figueroa) to let her get a job in 1595 England, as Nick’s “Little Brother” Nigel Bottom (played by William Shaddix) looks on, in DMTC’s production of “Something Rotten!”
Courtesy photo
Matthew Draper, center, (as the Renaissance rock star, William Shakespeare) is adored and revered by the cast of DMTC’s “Something Rotten!”
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Hugo Figueroa, center, (as Nick Bottom) lets his acting troupe know how much he despises William Shakespeare in DMTC’s production of “Something Rotten!”
Davis Musical Theatre Company presents “Something Rotten!,” Underwritten by Georgia Paulo, from Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Jean Henderson Performing Arts Center, 607 Pena Drive, No. 10, in Davis.
Welcome back to the ’90s, the 1590s to be exact. “Something Rotten!” takes place in 1595, London, England. It is the Renaissance, where the Black Plague placed power in the Puritans, farthingales and codpieces are the latest fashion trends, and the biggest celebrity in England is a playwright named William Shakespeare.
In the midst of all this, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are trying to keep their acting company afloat. In a desperate attempt to out-Bard the Bard, Nick consults with a soothsayer, who informs him that the future of theatre involves acting, singing, and dancing, sometimes all at once!
As the Bottom brothers strive to write the world’s very first “musical,” they find themselves caught in a bitter battle with the Bard. Well, you know, the play's the thing ...
Steve Isaacson will direct, with choreography by Kat Fio and Kyle Jackson, and musical direction by Boris Karpuk. The cast features Hugo Figueroa as Nick Bottom, William Shaddix as Nigel Bottom, and Matthew Draper as William Shakespeare.
“Something Rotten” plays on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Jean Henderson Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $18 General, $16 Students and Seniors (55 and over), and $14 each for groups of 10 or more. (There is a $2 facility fee per ticket on a purchase, cash, charge, phone, internet, or in person
