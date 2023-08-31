Davis Musical Theatre Company presents “Something Rotten!,” Underwritten by Georgia Paulo, from Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Jean Henderson Performing Arts Center, 607 Pena Drive, No. 10, in Davis.

Welcome back to the ’90s, the 1590s to be exact. “Something Rotten!” takes place in 1595, London, England. It is the Renaissance, where the Black Plague placed power in the Puritans, farthingales and codpieces are the latest fashion trends, and the biggest celebrity in England is a playwright named William Shakespeare.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.