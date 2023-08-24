The Davis Odd Fellows resumes Thursday Live!, its monthly music series, on Sept. 7 after a summer haitus. The Familiar Strangers headlines the first show.
Admission is free, but donations for the musicians are strongly encouraged. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Odd Fellows Hall, 415 2nd St. in downtown Davis.
Hailing from the Bay Area, The FamiliarStrangers brings an Americana grab bag of roots music from western swing to country, bluegrass, folk, blues and even a little bit of Gypsy jazz.
This is a band with a big personality that both gets the audience up on its feet dancing and tugs at your heartstrings. Their musical palette runs from Doc Watson to Django Reinhardt and more.
The band comprises top-shelf veterans of the Bay Area music scene. Members have played with the likes of Maria Muldaur, Commander Cody, Clint Black, The Rhythm Rangers and more.
Candy Girard, on fiddle, will be inducted into the Western Swing Hall of Fame last October. Her TV credits include "The Tonight Show," where she backed Tammy Wynette and Clint Black, as well as "American Idol," "Whose Line Is It Anyway," "Dancing with the Stars" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Tim Sarter plays bass, with Kevin Russell on guitar, Sean Allen on guitar and lap steel, Tim Gahagan on percussion and Dave Zirbel on pedal steel guitar.
The Odd Fellows bar will be open for beer, wine and other beverages.
For more information, or to be added to the Thursday Live! email list, contact Juelie Roggli at juelrog@gmail.com.
Thursday Live! is sponsored by the Davis Odd Fellows Music Committee with support from KDRT radio.
