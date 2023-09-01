Davisphere 2022

The crowd rocks out during a Davisphere concert in Central Park in 2022. The shows return this year in October.

 MOOTENS productions/Courtesy photo

Thursdays in The Davisphere, the concert series launched in 2022 by Davis Downtown, will return to Central Park on Oct. 26.

The spooky-themed, family-friendly event is from 4 to 9 p.m. in Central Park. 301 C St. It will include food, drink, craft, art, retail and other vendors. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume. The entertainment lineup will be announced soon.

