The Poetry Night Reading Series is excited to feature Iris Jamahl Dunkle and Allegra Silberstein at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, on the air-conditioned first floor of the John Natsoulas Gallery, 521 First St. in Davis.
Dunkle is an award-winning literary biographer, essayist and poet. Her poetry collections include “Interrupted Geographies,” “Gold Passage” and “There’s a Ghost in This Machine of Air.” She obtained her MFA in poetry from New York University, and her Ph.D. in American literature from Case Western Reserve University.
Her most recent book of poetry, “West : Fire : Archive,” challenges preconceived, androcentric ideas about biography, autobiography and history fueled by the Western myth of progress presented in Frederick Jackson Turner’s “frontier thesis.”
In 2020, Dunkle’s biography on Charmian Kittredge London, Jack London's wife, was published by the University of Oklahoma Press. The former Poet Laureate of Sonoma County, Dunkle lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. She is currently writing a biography about the author Sanora Babb, which will be published by the University of California Press in 2024.
Silberstein was the first poet laureate of the city of Davis. Originally from Wisconsin, Silberstein has lived in California since 1963. In addition to three chapbooks of poetry, she has been widely published in print journals and online publications.
Her first book of poems, “West of Angels,” was published by Cold River Press in March of 2015, and in 2022, Kelsay Books published her chapbook “Dancing with the Morning Breeze.” Silberstein this year published the book “Lyra’s Song,” courtesy of Cold River Press.
Silberstein dances and performs with Pamela Trokanski’s Third Stage Company, and sings with the Davis Threshold Choir. At age 92, she has been a favorite audience member at regional poetry readings for decades. Allegra lives on an acre of land in South Davis where tending to the earth enriches her spirit.
An open mic will follow the featured performers. Open mic performances will be limited to three minutes or two items, whichever is shorter. The open-mic list typically fills by 6:50 p.m., so arrive early to perform at the 8 o’clock hour. Attendees who request to be added to the list after 7 p.m. will be invited to try again at a subsequent event.
August Covid test positivity is up in California. Attendees are encouraged to mask up for this indoor event.
The Facebook event page is at https://www.facebook.com/events/765579528699419/
The Poetry Night Reading Series, taking place on first and third Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m., is generously supported by the people and poets of the Sacramento Valley, by John Natsoulas, and by Thea and the other members of the staff at the John Natsoulas Gallery.
The host will be Dr. Andy Jones, the poet laureate emeritus of the city of Davis. This event is supported by Katerina Hanks, producer of The Poetry Night Reading Series.
Find out more about the Poetry Night Reading Series in Davis at http://www.poetryindavis.com.
————
Upcoming Poetry Night Events:
Sept. 7: Nancy Gonzalez St. Clair with Carol Lynn Stevenson Grellas as the guest-host
Sept. 21: Indigo Moor with virtuoso jazz musician Tony Passarell
Oct. 5: William O’Daly with classical guitarist Louis Valentine Johnson
Future readers will include Lee Herrick, Joe Wenderoth, Kim Stanley Robinson, Alan Williamson, Jeanne Foster, Lisa Rosenberg, Julia Connor, Clarence Major, DR Wagner, Bob Stanley, The Rumi Caravan and other favorites.
