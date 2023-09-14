Classic Hollywood cinema returns to the Davis Odd Fellows Lodge Hall for a three-week run starting Sunday, Oct. 1.
The historic Odd Fellows Lodge is at 415 Second St. in Downtown Davis. This is a continuation of the "Davis Classic FilmFestival" that began in 2014. The films shown in this series will be the 43rd, 44th, and 45th since the Odd Fellows began the FilmFest. The films are open to the general public and there is no admission charge.
The Classic Film Fest Committee announces its Fall Classic Film Festival line-up, coming up on three successive Sundays in October. The movies are recommended by film critic Derrick Bang and selected by the committee. The genre for each series of films varies. The Odd Fellows have shown classic westerns, classic romantic comedies, classic film noir, and more. The genre for the upcoming Festival is "famous film couples".
Doors open at 6:29 p.m. and the films are shown around 7:01 p.m. It's free of charge (although voluntary donations are always welcome to support classic films). Popcorn is provided free of charge.
The Odd Fellows no-host bar is open. And one of Davis' best known bands, According to Bazooka, will play their music before the classic films are shown.
Chairman of the Film Festival Committee Dave Rosenberg said, "And best of all, Derrick Bang will be available to speak about the actors, the directors, and the back-story of each film." Here is the line-up with Bang's comments on each film in his own words:
William Powell and Myrna Loy - Sunday, Oct. 1
“Libeled Lady” (1936) — Wow, what a cast: Powell, Loy, Spencer Tracy and Jean Harlow, in one of the genre’s best screwball comedies. When a wealthy socialite sues the New York Evening Star for libel, after being falsely accused of breaking up a marriage, the managing editor gets his friend and former reporter to “maneuver” the socialite into a compromising position that’ll make the story true. Oscar nomination for Best Picture.
Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall - Sunday, Oct. 8
“Key Largo” (1948) — A terrific suspense/adventure, based on a 1939 Maxwell Anderson play. The strong cast includes Edward G. Robinson, Lionel Barrymore and Claire Trevor. A nail-biting “stand-off in tight quarters, amid a raging hurricane” clash of good guys and bad guys, with our heroes badly outnumbered. One Oscar nomination, for Trevor as Supporting Actress … which she won.
Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn - Sunday, Oct. 15
"Pat and Mike” (1952) — Probably the best of this duo’s “battle of the sexes” entries. Hepburn plays Pat, a frustrated college athletics teacher who “goes pro” with the help of sketchy sports promoter Mike (Tracy). Hepburn gets to show off her genuine golf and tennis skills, but — alas! — Pat flops every time her fiancé shows up to watch. Terrific, Oscar-nominated script by Ruth Gordon and Garson Kanin — granting Tracy one of the best lines of his entire career — and solid direction by George Cukor. Lots of fun.
In the Spring of 2014 the Davis Odd Fellows offered the 1st series of the Classic Film Festival, presenting three classic films for public viewing in the Upper Hall of the Lodge. Except for a pandemic hiatus, the Odd Fellows Lodge has been showing these classic films twice each year (once in the Spring and once in the Fall) for the past 10 years.
