Classic Hollywood cinema returns to the Davis Odd Fellows Lodge Hall for a three-week run starting Sunday, Oct. 1.

The historic Odd Fellows Lodge is at 415 Second St. in Downtown Davis. This is a continuation of the "Davis Classic Film Festival" that began in 2014.  The films shown in this series will be the 43rd, 44th, and 45th since the Odd Fellows began the Film Fest.  The films are open to the general public and there is no admission charge.

