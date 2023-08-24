Katie and Cameron Fuller present “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Jr.” at the Woodland Opera House, 340 Second St. in Woodland.
The show runs from Sept. 7 to 10, performances are on Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com Book by Dennis Kelly Music & Lyrics by Tim Minchin.
“Matilda the Musical, Jr.” is a captivating stage adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved children's novel, "Matilda." The musical follows the extraordinary journey of Matilda Wormwood, a brilliant and precocious little girl with an insatiable love for books and a remarkable intellect.
Matilda faces numerous challenges in her life, including her indifferent and neglectful parents and the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, at her school. Despite the obstacles she encounters, Matilda discovers her own resilience, courage, and the power of her imagination.
With her newfound abilities, she takes a stand against injustice and empowers those around her, including her fellow students and the kind-hearted Miss Honey, her teacher.
The musical is filled with delightful songs, witty lyrics, and energetic choreography that bring the story to life on stage. It explores themes of bravery, friendship, the importance of education, and the triumph of good over evil. A Rising Stars production, youth actors comprise this cast. The show’s duration is approximately 1 hour.
All seating is reserved, ticket prices are $16 for Adults, $8 for Children under 17. Balcony pricing is Adults at $10 and Children at $5.
Purchase tickets online at www.WoodlandOperaHouse.Org and at the Box Office 530-666-9617. Box-office hours are Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 and 2 to 5 p.m. Also available at the box office two hours prior to each performance on weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.