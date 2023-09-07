Part of what art captures that makes it so appealing is its ability to render the invisible visible.
Over the past week, as a hundred artists have dropped off artwork for our annual Art Auction, I am consistently in a state of discovery. There are landscapes of real and imagined places, abstracts in brilliant colors, and still lifes teeming with objects. We have portraits of artists, of animals both wild and domesticated, of made-up creatures combined from insects and crustaceans.
In each artwork, the artist has donated a part or all the sale proceeds to benefit the Pence Gallery. For 40-plus years, we’ve had an auction of pieces by local and regional artists as the major fundraising event for our nonprofit. The exhibit opens for bidding to the public at midnight on Sept. 10 and closes during our Auction Party on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.
A few facts for those of you who haven’t attended our Auction Party, or seen the display in our three gallery spaces: we have 143 works of art by 100 artists. They are all included in our preview exhibit from Sept. 8-23, where anyone can view them in person from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free to preview the display at the Pence.
As we are in the digital age, our display is also online at https://pencegallery.cbo.io. Anyone can preview this online show, but to bid, viewers should register (for free) with a credit card on the website. This is our fourth year with an online platform for bidding, and it’s honestly so much easier to bid and win, than when it was in person.
Bidding starts at the minimum bid, set by the artists based on their retail price. Bidders can increase their bids if they are outbid and are notified by email and/or text if they are outbid. If someone really wants a piece, they can bid over the retail price, for the ‘walk away’ bid, which is 20% over retail.
A full list of artists is available on our pencegallery.org website, or the Auction bidding website.
We are so grateful to the participating artists for their donations this year.
Event sponsors also include Bill & Nancy Roe, Tandem Properties, Jennifer Wu/Davis CPA, F Street Dispensary, Pam Marrone & Michael Rogers, Scott Motley/Merrill Lynch, Carbahal & Company, Yvonne Clinton Piano Studio, Fidelity Insurance Service, and Yoloberry Yogurt.
Join us for our Art Auction Party on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and enjoy delicious food by Dos Coyotes Border Café, Local Kitchens and Nugget Markets, beverages by Fiddlehead Cellars and Sudwerk Brewery, a silent auction on gift baskets, and our bidding finale!
Event tickets are available for purchase online at pencegallery.org $35 for Pence members and $45 for non-Members. According to Bazooka will start off the night, and is a local favorite band!
This lively and unique quintet performs original music inspired by California’s vibrant musical landscape. Blending genres into irresistibly catchy tunes, their timeless sound draws from American roots music like country, blues, rock, and jazz.
Many of the participating artists will be there, and it’s a fun way to enjoy our local art scene and to support a great nonprofit!
There are always a few pieces that jump out to note in our Art Auction, but all are amazing. The ceramic “Giraffe” by Julie Clements boasts a playful depiction of an old-school tin toy, complete with wind-up key. Clements has always been a big fan of tin toys, yet during the pandemic, they took on a new meaning.
Stuck in her studio during sheltering in place, she felt wound up, much like this toy was. The giraffe’s body is carefully fabricated to look like it’s pieced together metal, and his large blue eye is playful and exaggerated.
The artist did a series called the ‘Wound’ series, in which animals based on different tin toys were depicted doing various things. It’s both a social commentary and a playful reminder of a child’s plaything.
Jan Walker’s watercolor “Green Belt Treasures” is a technically skillful rendering of little bits of nature. A piece of a bush with red berries, a dried cone from a Redwood tree, and a few yellow blossoms are painted on a white background, trompe l’oil style.
The simplicity of the overall design with its arranged “treasures” organizes these pieces normally composted into a memorable work of art. I am always collecting unusual things I find on walks, and I find it’s a way of remembering a place and a time that is always shifting in its beauty.
Finally, we have a figurative sculpture by Lisa Reinertson, titled “Two Swimmers.” Reinertson went to graduate school at UC Davis and lived for many years in town. Now a sculptor living in Benicia who has portrayed such well-known figures as Joan Didion and César Chávez, she has recently been experimenting with the addition of color to her figures.
This piece of two swimmers is a wall piece, and is vibrant with bright blues and red. In some ways it’s so Californian, with the two women in bikinis. Yet the piece is also about the connection between the figures rather than their bodies. It’s a beautiful sculpture, and deserves a new home!
On Sept. 8, we’ll host our 2nd Friday ArtAbout with a free reception where the public is invited to preview all 130-plus pieces, and we’re happy to help you get registered to start bidding a few days later. Good luck if you bid on a favorite piece, and don’t miss this month’s auction!
— Natalie Nelson is the executive director and curator of the Pence Gallery; her column is published monthly.
