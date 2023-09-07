Two Swimmers

“Two Swimmers” is a wall sculpture done as a study by well-established Benicia artist Lisa Reinertson. 

 Courtesy photo

Part of what art captures that makes it so appealing is its ability to render the invisible visible.

Over the past week, as a hundred artists have dropped off artwork for our annual Art Auction, I am consistently in a state of discovery. There are landscapes of real and imagined places, abstracts in brilliant colors, and still lifes teeming with objects. We have portraits of artists, of animals both wild and domesticated, of made-up creatures combined from insects and crustaceans. 

Giraffe

Visitors to the Pence Gallery can preview this fantastic ceramic “Giraffe” from the “Wound” series by Julie Clements as part of our annual Art Auction exhibit. 
Green Belt Treasures

Jan Walker's watercolor painting “Green Belt Treasures” offers a lovely peek into saved natural objects and is available for online bidding.

