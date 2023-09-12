In 2015, fresh-faced 12-year-old pianist Roger Xia, then a seventh-grader at Holmes Junior High in Davis, impressed everybody by winning top honors in that year’s Mondavi Center Young Artist Competition.
It was something of a long-shot achievement, since Xia was competing in a pool of more seasoned teenage pianists (a few years older than Xia, and more experienced) who’d come to the competition from the Bay Area, Southern California and, in some cases, out of state.
That competition win propelled young Xia to another performance at the Mondavi Center the following year, when he was featured on the nationally syndicated public radio show “From the Top” (which was recording an episode at the Mondavi Center).
There’s more. Xia plays the violin, in addition to playing the piano. While at Davis High School, Xia served as the Davis High School Symphony Orchestra’s concertmaster (the first chair violinist). But Xia also won the Davis High School Symphony Orchestra’s Concerto Competition — participating as a pianist.
While studying at Davis High, Xia also served as the concertmaster of the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra, carpooling down to Davies Symphony Hall regularly on weekends for rehearsals and performances. Xia also won the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra’s annual Concerto Competition, participating as a pianist.
After graduating from Davis High, Xia enrolled at Stanford University, where he has appeared twice as a soloist with the Stanford Symphony Orchestra — once as a violinist, and once as a pianist.
Along the way, Xia has additionally performed as a soloist with the UC Davis Symphony Orchestra, the Camellia Symphony Orchestra in Sacramento, and with a number of other orchestras as well.
And this weekend — on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Brunelle Performance Hall at Davis High School — Xia will be one of two pianists appearing with the Chamber Music Society of Sacramento in a performance of a chamber ensemble transcription of the Seventh Symphony of Austrian composer Anton Bruckner (1824-1896).
Xia is now 21, and a good deal taller than he was when he won the Mondavi Center competition in 205. He’s also soft-spoken and polite in conversation, and in his senior year as an undergrad at Stanford.
Xia will be receiving a bachelor’s degree in 2024, and is simultaneously working on a Master’s degree in Biomedical Informatics. Speaking with The Enterprise, Xia explained that he’s studying in “an interdisciplinary program (at Stanford), and working on the two degrees simultaneously.”
At Stanford, Xia said, he is “exploring everything… I’m working hard, and having fun. A lot of learning is happening.”
And while his studies in the scientific disciplines keep Xia quite busy (and he loves that academic challenge), he continues to love music, too. Working with an orchestra is can be good way to meet people, make friends, and enjoy himself. “I know I can always turn to music for comfort,” he said.
Once he completes the naster’s degree at Stanford, Xia hopes to go on to med school. And while Xia was too modest to raise the topic himself, there have been people who simultaneously sustained successful parallel careers in medicine and music.
Alexander Borodin (1833-1887) was a well-known doctor and chemist in his day, but he’s best remembered nowadays for his orchestral works and string quartets. And Italian composer/conductor Giuseppe Sinopoli (1946-2001) also earned a doctorate in medicine.
In his free time, Xia enjoys coming back to his hometown. His parents still live in Davis, in a modest-sized home that contains not one, not two, but three pianos. Xia admitted that he’s fond of those familiar keyboards on which he practiced for countless hours as a lad.
As a college student, he knows it’s a bit early to be thinking about buying a house and settling down. But Xia acknowledged that it would be kind of “nice to have one of those old pianos as a souvenir someday.”
Pianist Roger Xia will be performing as a guest artist with the Chamber Music Society of Sacramento on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Brunelle Performance Hall at Davis High School, 315 W. 14th St. in Davis. Tickets online at CMSSACTO.org and at the door, $30 general/$25 seniors/$12 students with ID.
