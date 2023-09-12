13xiapianoW.jpeg

Catch pianist Roger Xia with the Chamber Music Society on Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

In 2015, fresh-faced 12-year-old pianist Roger Xia, then a seventh-grader at Holmes Junior High in Davis, impressed everybody by winning top honors in that year’s Mondavi Center Young Artist Competition. 

13xiaW.jpeg

It was something of a long-shot achievement, since Xia was competing in a pool of more seasoned teenage pianists (a few years older than Xia, and more experienced) who’d come to the competition from the Bay Area, Southern California and, in some cases, out of state.

roger xia1W

Roger Xia, 13, a seventh-grader at Holmes Junior High School, performs in the Mondavi Center’s Young Artists Competition in 2015.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.