Hugo Figueroa, left, (as Nick Bottom) is trying to one-up William Shakespeare, so he asks to see into the future by consulting with Nostradamus (not the Nostradamus, his nephew) with hilarious results, in the DMTC production of the Tony-nominated “Something Rotten!,” opening DMTC’s 39th season on Sept. 8.
From left, Bea Bottom (Cassie Mosher) tries to convince her husband, Nick Bottom (Hugo Figueroa) to let her get a job in 1595 England, as Nick’s “Little Brother” Nigel Bottom (played by William Shaddix) looks on, in DMTC’s production of “Something Rotten!”
Matthew Draper, center, (as the Renaissance rock star, William Shakespeare) is adored and revered by the cast of DMTC’s “Something Rotten!”
Hugo Figueroa, center, (as Nick Bottom) lets his acting troupe know how much he despises William Shakespeare in DMTC’s production of “Something Rotten!”
If you are feeling the morning chill of autumn and are blue that summer is over, come crack yourself up at DMTC’s delicious musical comedy “Something Rotten.”
Steve Isaacson, director, and Boris Karpuk, musical director, did an egg-celent job bringing this absolutely hysterical show to life. Costume designer Jean Henderson and prop master Kimmie McCann went above and beyond to bring us very authentic apparel, including “codpieces,” dancing egg costumes, skillets and more to immerse us in Shakespearean times, with lots of surprises to boot.
Our story takes place in England when Shakespeare (Mathew Draper), also known as The Bard, is wildly popular to the detriment of all the other playwrights of the time, who can’t compete with his genius.
The Minstrel (Mike Krebsbach) dressed in those funny short pants and playing a lute, leads us off on our adventure with “Welcome to the Renaissance,” followed by the company joining in wearing colorful costumes and bad fake mustaches and drawn on beards.
Soon we meet the Bottom brothers, playwrights Nick (Hugo Figueroa) and Nigel (William Shaddix), and their sorrowful acting troupe, who are trying to find something creative to write about. They are losing their audiences and patron Lord Clapham (Dannette Vassar), and are struggling to pay their bills. The group sings the incredibly catchy song, “God, I Hate Shakespeare.”
Money is so tight at Nick’s house that his wife Bea (Cassie Mosher) insists on getting a job dressed like a man and belts out a strong and gutsy version of “Right Hand Man.” Soon Bea is thrilled to be scooping up human poop to help with the finances. Shylock (Pamela Lourentzos) the Jewish moneylender, wants in on the theater but risks death to himself and anyone associated with him due to the discrimination laws in England if they are found out. Nick is getting desperate and seeks out Nostradamus (Kyle Jackson) to learn what the next Big Thing in the theater will be, but the soothsayer gets things scrambled up and predicts that a musical about an omelette will be the best play of all time. And thus we are left with “Something Rotten!”
The most spectacular number of the show was “Will Power,” where Shakespeare performs a rock ’n’ roll spectacular, superstar concert performance, and fans are screaming like he was Elvis. The audience bought in to the scene and was also screaming like banshees in their seats. This one scene alone is worth the price of admission.
The very tall Nigel and much shorter Portia (Tea Berumen) are the romantic young couple who stir up the wrath of Portia’s Extra Large Puritan father, Brother Jeremiah (Carter Medlin) who is trying to ban all the “sinful” theatres and kill all those involved. They really shine in “We See The Light,” which reminds me of a Baptist revival. Will Nigel be true to thine own self or cave to the pressures of the day? You’ll have to see the show to find out!
Figueroa as the leading man does an egg-ceptionally good job and has really matured as a formidable performer. One thing that stood out in this show was the incredible precise choreography with multiple dance styles by Kat Fio and Kyle Jackson who were also in the show. They even had tap dancing eggs in perfect rhythm that surpassed my egg-spectations. The large, 39-person cast should all be very proud. This is community theater at its best!
Show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office or DMTC.org.
