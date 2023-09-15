If you are feeling the morning chill of autumn and are blue that summer is over, come crack yourself up at DMTC’s delicious musical comedy “Something Rotten.”

Steve Isaacson, director, and Boris Karpuk, musical director, did an egg-celent job bringing this absolutely hysterical show to life. Costume designer Jean Henderson and prop master Kimmie McCann went above and beyond to bring us very authentic apparel, including “codpieces,” dancing egg costumes, skillets and more to immerse us in Shakespearean times, with lots of surprises to boot.

