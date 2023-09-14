“The Addams Family, A New Musical” is a comical feast embracing the wackiness in every family, running from Oct. 6 to 29 at the Woodland Opera House, 340 Second St. in Woodland.
It features an original story … one of every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a young man from a good family. If that wasn’t upsetting enough, she confides in her father (Gomez) begging him not to tell her mother (Morticia). Gomez must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his wife.
The production brings to life the delightfully macabre and eccentric world of the beloved Addams Family in a fresh and captivating stage show that includes a hauntingly beautiful score.
Set in the iconic Addams Mansion, the story follows the timeless characters as they navigate the challenges of love, acceptance, and the ever-present allure of the dark and mysterious.
To drive home the mood, the Opera House put out the following content advisory:
“The Addams Family Musical” is a laugh-out-loud extravaganza that may cause fits of uncontrollable giggles. Parental guidance is suggested for its wickedly funny humor, adult innuendo, scenes that involve hilariously twisted torture, and ghostly apparitions. Prepare to be thoroughly entertained and leave with a smile that lasts for days. Side effects may include sore cheeks, a newfound love for all things Addams, and the urge to snap your fingers.
Performances are set for Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. All seating is reserved, ticket prices are $30 for Adults, $28 Seniors (62-plus), and $15 for children under 17. Balcony pricing is Adults at $18 and Children at $9.
Buy tickets online at www.WoodlandOperaHouse.Org and at the box office 530-666-9617. Box office hours are: Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
