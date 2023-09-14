Fester

Catch Omar Huerta as Uncle Fester in the Woodland Opera House's production of “The Addams Family, A New Musical.”

 Joshua Wheeler/Courtesy photo

“The Addams Family, A New Musical” is a comical feast embracing the wackiness in every family, running from Oct. 6 to 29 at the Woodland Opera House, 340 Second St. in Woodland.

It features an original story … one of every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a young man from a good family. If that wasn’t upsetting enough, she confides in her father (Gomez) begging him not to tell her mother (Morticia). Gomez must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his wife.

Grandmama

Melissa Baikie-Rick stars as Grandmama in the Woodland Opera House's production of “The Addams Family, A New Musical.”

