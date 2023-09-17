Last month we discussed the cole crops, or brassicas, the many different vegetables that are derived from Brassica oleracea, which includes broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kohlrabi, and more.
Many of these can still be planted. Look for the types where we are using the leaves, stems, or side shoots to plant as we get further into fall and winter. Big-headed types really should be in the ground in August, but those with smaller heads and lots of side shoots will produce even when we have shorter days and less sunshine.
Breeders have introduced some varieties that produce earlier than the old-fashioned types, along with new varieties that are grown primarily for the stems, leaves, and edible flowers.
Broccoli and relatives for later planting
- Waltham and DeCicco are heirloom broccoli varieties that produce one smallish head and then a lot of side shoots over several weeks.
- “Sprouting” types include Red Admiral and Rudolf (both are purple!), Arcadia and Artwork among others.
- Broccolini is a new member of the brassica group: a hybrid between sprouting broccoli and Chinese kale, it is grown for the tender stems and is cooked leaves, flowers and all. Look for Asparbroc, a broccolini named for the slender stems which resemble asparagus in size and texture.
- Broccoli raab is a cousin: it’s a different species that is more related to turnips but grows and tastes like a somewhat pungent broccoli. Use it sparingly at first: some people find it bitter, others like the flavor.
Temperature affects the flavor and quality of all these brassicas. Like many plants adapted to cooler climates, they convert starches to sugars as the temperature drops, so they taste sweeter when we have frost. None of these plants are harmed by cold or even freezing weather.
At the other end of the season, heat makes the leaves and stems tough, and the flavor gets less sweet and more bitter. Brassicas are mostly done here by April.
Salads and greens
Now, with cooler weather and shorter days we can start planting the leafy greens that are used in salads and stir-fries. These are some of the easiest winter vegetables to grow!
Kale and collards are cole crops, but we use them for the leaves, so they fit in this category. While they’re very similar vegetables, kale and collards come to us from different regions and demographics.
Collards are basically just big cabbage plants that don’t form heads. Each plant can get a couple of feet across, with an open habit and large, tough leaves. Very popular in our southern states, they’re almost always cooked, often with some cured meat such as salt pork or ham added.
Super nutritious, kale has become very popular on the coasts. Kale leaves are more tender and many people eat them raw. They are added to salads, chopped and added to soups and stews, even used in smoothies.
A big difference is that kale plants stay much smaller than collards, can be planted much closer together and even mixed in planters with lettuce, endive, beet greens, and more. You can crowd them together and then just harvest leaves as you need them.
Kale is nutritious, attractive, and boring – right up until frost. Then it gets sweet, and the leaves are more tender, and it’s still really good for you. Kale is very tolerant of cold, rain, fog, drizzle. It’s historically one of the most common vegetables in Scotland, which should tell you what it can put up with weather-wise. The Scottish word for kitchen garden or vegetable plot is ‘kaleyard’.
Kale aficionados group them by leaf shape, tenderness, leaf color, and cold tolerance (not an issue here), including:
- Curly kale, the most common type, has frilly leaves and long stems. It’s pretty tough, but the leaves are used in salads after being rubbed or massaged to soften them.
- Dino kale, also called dinosaur kale. Why “dinosaur” kale? Probably because of the leaf texture. They’re not frilly or colorful, just kind of lumpy and blue-green. Lacinato and Tuscan kale are other names for this type. Mostly used for soups and stews.
- Redbor kale. Stunning, robust, and edible, this plant can actually get to 3 feet tall! The purple leaves turn vibrant red when there’s frost.
- Red Russian kale is a different subspecies and is notable for having colorful leaves that are sweeter (especially after frost) and thinner. It is the likeliest to be used raw in salads and is especially attractive as well.
- Siberian kale has very large leaves and is, as the name suggests, very tolerant of freezing weather. It strongly resembles collards in texture.
Kale can be planted anytime from September through February, and you can begin harvest almost immediately. It gets very few pests except for occasional snails or slugs and the ubiquitous white cabbageworm caterpillars.
Lettuce and leafy greens
Lettuces come in three types: romaine, leaf, and head lettuce.
- Iceberg is the standard American head lettuce grown for its crisp texture and mild flavor, but head lettuces are challenging to grow here. When we get cold weather and overcast conditions they are prone to rot. The other types are much easier.
- Romaine lettuce is notable for its heat tolerance, which makes it popular for late winter planting here to harvest in spring, but it is quite tolerant of cold as well. The plants get big, a couple of feet across, and shouldn’t be crowded. Many people find the flavor slightly bitter; note that the bitter compounds are in the stem and the midrib, not in the green leafy part.
- Leaf lettuces are most popular because they’re sweet, tender, and very productive and are very easy to grow in containers. You can plant the seedlings a few inches apart and harvest outer leaves to keep them from crowding.
Lettuces and the other leafy greens such as spinach, endive, radicchio, and arugula are best planted in full winter sun. Light shade is acceptable. Snails and slugs are the primary pests.
Flowers for winter and spring color
September through October is ideal for planting snapdragons, pansies and violas, calendulas, paludosum daisies, nemesias, and more, all impervious to cold and easy to care for.
- Snapdragons aren’t fussy, they just need full sun. Check the plants when you buy them for rust fungus. Hint: cut the spent blossoms back at the end of the spring and leave the plants through the summer. Snapdragons are usually grown as annuals, but I have found they generally grow and bloom well for three to four years. inHint
If you haven’t planted snapdragons, prepare for a treat. Fall planting produces plants that branch from the base and then initiate flower spikes in winter, providing long stems of bright colorful flowers late winter and spring, and often into the summer.
Old-fashioned cutting snaps are spectacular, providing stems 3 feet tall or more.
Modern compact strains have come on the market that bloom right away and continue blooming all winter and spring.
- Pansies are very popular winter annuals, especially suited to planters. The heavy-petalled modern types often end up face down in the mud in winter. Violas, which are the smaller-flowered cousins of pansies, stand up better in the rain. Violas are also moderately shade tolerant.
The best planting window for all these vegetables and flowers is mid-September through early November. You’ll need to water daily at first, then every few days until the rains begin.
