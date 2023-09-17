Last month we discussed the cole crops, or brassicas, the many different vegetables that are derived from Brassica oleracea, which includes broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kohlrabi, and more. 

Many of these can still be planted. Look for the types where we are using the leaves, stems, or side shoots to plant as we get further into fall and winter. Big-headed types really should be in the ground in August, but those with smaller heads and lots of side shoots will produce even when we have shorter days and less sunshine. 

