Crews clean up Thursday after cutting down the Japanese Zelkova (Zelkova serrata) tree on the banks of Lake Spafford in the UC Davis Arboretum. The tree was planted in the 1960s and has been a popular gathering spot. Experts made the decision to remove the tree after a large crack was discovered in the trunk, posing a safety hazard.
Once, there was a Japanese zelkova tree, and many loved it. It provided the backdrop for first dates, engagement proposals, picnics, and offered residents and visitors a cool place to chill. Nestled on the banks of UC Davis’ Lake Spafford,it withstood the changing climateuntil Thursday when the university, after much remorse and deliberation, had it cut down.
Last month, after finding a large crack in its trunk, arborists monitored the Zelkova; they considered putting in a bolt right through it.
“It’s kind of like you’re repairing the bone,” explains Andrew Fulks, “and then the wound wood will form, and you can heal the tree.” Within a couple of hours of seeing the crack, a tree crew came out and reduced the weight of the cracked side by about 50%.
But unfortunately, the fissure did not close, an indication it was cracked to the point of no return. Measured at 22 inches deep, the crack exposed decay that had formed inside the tree. The mighty Japanese Zelkova was determined to be structurally compromised.
Once they had it secured, the tree team started discussing the next steps. One option — pruning most of the canopy — didn’t fit because it just was forestalling the inevitable. Another arborist group on contract looked at the tree and agreed that prodding and cabling wouldn’t save it.
Shedding light on the sad situation, Arboretum staff decided the tree’s removal would coincide with next summer’s work on the Waterway Enhancement Project. Going out to contractors for bid at the end of the month, the project will include renovating that entire area, including replanting and adding trees. Fulks said the Arboretum always had the Zekova in mind within the waterway project as a protection zone. This unexpected turn will allow for additional planting in this area when the tree does come out in concert with the construction.
“Everyone loves that tree,” Fulks said.
“It’s kind of the last of the trees that had originally been planted in the late 1960s when the former Putah Creek channel was turned into the Arboretum waterway.”
From an online state repository of historical photos, Fulks found an old one of Mrak Hall and the north side of Lake Spafford looking from the other side and could identify the Zekova right after it had been planted. “There’s this like little stick with two little tree sticks back to it. I’m like, ‘Oh, that was it; you know, someone put it in 1968.’”
Like walking down memory lane through time travel, Fulks identified other trees. “I remember that one. We had to take that one out, and that one died. It makes sense because many of the trees were of similar species and planted around the same time.”
Urban forests boomed post World War II, and Fulks hears people continue to ask: Why are all these hackberries suddenly dying? Well, everything is the same age, he responds. As a more mature campus, UCD arborists look at these things differently than in the past.
They ask: What could they have done differently in the 1960s to prevent the problem they’re seeing now?
Fulks said the key to keeping the canopy rich: Annual planting and young pre-pruning. With more than 200 trees a year, they will always have differently age trees. (In 2022-23, they planted more than 300 climate-ready trees.) “When you do lose some of the mature trees, you’ve always got the teenage trees coming in to fill that gap, unlike planting them all at once and then not planting again. So this is a bit of a different approach,” he said.
Students in the university’s Learning by Leading program go around with our freshly planted trees and train them specifically to avoid those structural defects, as experienced with the Zekova. “If you do this kind of work when the tree’s young, you can increase the lifespan. So that’s something we have learned from our predecessors as we inherit these trees.”
Going through their grieving process, arborists took their time and were judicious about their public safety decision. “My first gut reaction was like, ‘We’ll fence it off, and we’ll build infrastructure, and every branch should be supported,’ but that’s not realistic.” Those were Fulks’ stages of grief.
What turned around for him was the discovery of the 1968 photo of the stick-sized Zekova. “It made me realize all the trees we’re planting now look like that. One will become the next generation’s beloved tree, and it gave me this sense of hope. I got to experience this tree that somebody else planted. We might not even be around anymore, but I got to enjoy it. And the next generation will enjoy all the work I’m doing now.”
