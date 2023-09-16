15treeW.jpg

Crews clean up Thursday after cutting down the Japanese Zelkova (Zelkova serrata) tree on the banks of Lake Spafford in the UC Davis Arboretum. The tree was planted in the 1960s and has been a popular gathering spot. Experts made the decision to remove the tree after a large crack was discovered in the trunk, posing a safety hazard.

 Karin Higgins/UC Davis photo

Once, there was a Japanese zelkova tree, and many loved it. It provided the backdrop for first dates, engagement proposals, picnics, and offered residents and visitors a cool place to chill. Nestled on the banks of UC Davis’ Lake Spafford, it withstood the changing climate until Thursday when the university, after much remorse and deliberation, had it cut down. 

Last month, after finding a large crack in its trunk, arborists monitored the Zelkova; they considered putting in a bolt right through it.

Mrak 1968 treeW.jpg

A blue circle marks the future Lake Spafford zelkova tree in front of Mrak Hall on the UC Davis campus, just a sapling in 1968

