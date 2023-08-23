This column is written by the Master Gardeners of Yolo County each month. It provides answers to selected questions that recently came into the UCCE Master Gardener – Yolo County Help Desk.
Question: I’m hoping somebody can tell me why my cucumbers are bitter. We‘ve grown cucumbers for several years, and the first two or three years, they were fabulous. Now we‘ve started having trouble with bitterness.
Answer: Bitterness in cucumbers (Cucumis sativus) is a common problem and is due to chemical compounds in cucumbers called cucurbitacins. The cucumber plant produces these as a defense against pests. Cucurbitacins concentrate in the leaves and stem of the plant, and are usually less concentrated in the fruit.
However, there are environmental and cultural factors that may cause levels to rise in the stem end of the fruit, the skin, and just under the skin to cause notable bitterness.
Cold temperatures can trigger bitterness in cucumbers, but so can temperature variations of more than 20 degrees, which is more likely in Yolo County. Factors such as moisture, stress, and inconsistent watering is another likely cause.
For next year, plant your cucumbers in full sun. Maintain a consistent watering schedule, and increase water during very hot weather. Mulch your cucumber bed to improve water retention and reduce the temperature of your soil. Pick your fruit as soon as it is mature, leaving it on the vine too long can lead to bitterness.
It is possible to simply remove the bitterness by peeling and, if necessary, cutting off the stem end. Finally, some varieties of cucumbers are less likely to become bitter than others. Examples include, “Diva”, “Sweet Success,” “Improved Long Green,” Long Asian and English varieties, among others that tend to be less bitter, as do those designated as “burpless.”
The link included here will provide you with additional information: https://ucanr.edu/sites/ccmg/files/114934.pdf
Question: The dwarf crepe myrtle in my backyard has developed a layer of gray dust/fuzz on its new growth. What is it and do I need to do something to rid the tree of it?
Answer: Your crepe myrtle likely has powdery mildew, a fungus which is relatively common on susceptible crepe myrtle varieties and other plants. The mild weather and cool evenings we had earlier in the summer provided optimal conditions for powdery mildew to develop.
There are several fungi that we collectively refer to as powdery mildew. The most common on crepe myrtle is Erysiphe lagerstroemiae. The general characteristics and treatment of all are similar.
Powdery mildew is not typical of many fungi in that it can spread in relatively warm weather and does not need a damp environment. It prefers warm, dry weather. If only a few branches are affected, we recommend pruning them out. Rake up and dispose of any fallen leaves now and in the fall when leaf drop occurs. Dispose of all infected plant materials in the garbage or brown bin, not your compost pile.
If many of the branches are affected with powdery mildew, it might not be possible to prune them all out. In this case you can expect some distorted leaf growth and fewer flowers. There are few effective treatments available to the home gardener once the disease has become well established but some may be moderately effective. Spraying powdery mildew with a strong stream of water can kill the spores and slow the spread. It will not eliminate the infection entirely. Spraying with one of the refined petroleum based horticultural or plant-based oils such as neem or jojoba oil can be effective to reduce the infection and deter spread. Oils should not be sprayed when the temperature exceeds 90 degrees or when plants are water stressed.
Prevention is much easier than eradication. Wettable sulfur products mixed with a surfactant can help prevent the disease if sprayed before symptoms appear. There are a number of pre-mixed commercial products available. Sulfur products should not be applied when the temperature exceeds 90 degrees.
Sulfur products and oils must not be applied within two weeks from each other. There are also some biological fungicides available to the home gardener that contain a bacterium that can prevent the fungus from infecting the plant. Consult a nursery professional to choose an appropriate product.
Good cultural practices are important preventive measures. A Crepe Myrtle planted in full sun rather than a shady spot should have less trouble with powdery mildew. Pruning overhanging trees may help your crepe myrtle. Air circulation is also key. If possible, make sure your plant is not crowded by other plants. Thinning out its branches may provide some benefit. Use a low nitrogen or time release fertilizer since new growth is most susceptible.
Finally, when choosing crepe myrtle in the future, there are cultivars that are resistant to powdery mildew. One group of such cultivars are those with Native American names, e.g., “Catawba,” “Cherokee,” “Hopi” as well as “Acoma,” “Christina” and “Centennial Spirit” among others.
We’ve included a link to an article about powdery mildew on crepe myrtles that goes a bit more in depth. You may find it helpful: https://ucanr.edu/sites/ccmg/files/123752.pdf
— If you have a gardening question, contact the Master Gardener Help Desk at 530-666-8737. Or send an email, with pictures attached if that would be helpful, to mgyolo@ucdavis.edu Stop by the Master Gardener desk at the Davis or Woodland Farmer’s Markets to ask a question in person.
