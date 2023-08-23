Powdery mildew

Powdery mildew on crepe myrtle.

 University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources photo

This column is written by the Master Gardeners of Yolo County each month.  It provides answers to selected questions that recently came into the UCCE Master Gardener – Yolo County Help Desk.

Question: I’m hoping somebody can tell me why my cucumbers are bitter. We‘ve grown cucumbers for several years, and the first two or three years, they were fabulous. Now we‘ve started having trouble with bitterness.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.