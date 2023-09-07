On Sept. 24, KDRT 95.7FM — the radio station based at community media center Davis Media Access — turns 19.
DMA was the first public-access community media center in the nation to launch a Low-Power FM (LPFM) station. Since then, many have followed, and just recently the Federal Communications Commission opened a rare window for applications to open frequencies on this non-commercial educational radio spectrum.
DMA’s Jeff Shaw was recently a featured speaker at a meeting for potential applicants put on by the Alliance for Community Media.
From its inception, KDRT has been more than a low-power community station, more than a project of DMA, and more than a place to just play music or talk. It’s been a volunteer-fueled community, one that connects to our larger community both by running live broadcasts from community events, and each and every week in front of the mics and the sound board in the KDRT studio.
Like other younglings, the “Little Radio Station That Could” came of age in the midst of a global pandemic, and it’s been experiencing some angst of late. I write this from the perspective of someone who helped launch the station and has worked to sustain it over the years, but also as a KDRT programmer with a great deal of public affairs experience under my belt.
It’s been particularly challenging to be a community center during a pandemic, and despite our best efforts, that community is feeling a bit tattered after 3.5 years under COVID’s sway. DMA’s staff still assists and supports programmers who learned to produce from their homes at the start of the pandemic. Many will likely continue doing that long term, while others returned to the studio as soon it was prudent. Some left and moved on to other pursuits.
Each COVID surge brought a new round of people reconsidering whether they’d venture into DMA or skip their show, and just this week our staff found itself having to update and communicate current COVID protocol as the number of cases in Davis has been on the rise again.
To say we’re all weary of it is an understatement, and also something that needs no explanation to anyone involved with an organization or a business during this time period.
At DMA there’s been another overlay, and that’s what I’m now calling the endless remodel. We were scheduled to start a remodel just as the pandemic struck. We’d worked with Indigo Architects, had contractor Joe Albertazzi lined up, and then bam, pandemic. It not only delayed the start of construction by several years, it provided a steep learning curve in supply-chain dynamics and inflation.
Suffice it to say, we are nowhere near done, and try as we might to communicate the whys and wheres of that, our programmers are tired of the mess and what I am sure feels like uncertainty. We are making progress, but with just a handful of staff, limited funds, and the aforementioned obstacles, it’s slow going.
But returning what I said about community and coming of age: if there’s one thing I know about teenagers, it’s that friendships and peers are of paramount importance. And so where KDRT’s programmers used to pass each other at air shift changes with a smile or a hug, where water-cooler conversation was a thing, and live bands in the studio most Fridays provided music and delight, there’s now a building that feels dark and unwelcoming some days.
The volunteer barbecues and community open houses at the holidays haven’t happened in several years, and the vibe is not the same. I feel this with every fiber of my being, too.
That does not mean that much good hasn’t come out of KDRT during this era. The station gained national acclaim for its work supporting virtual graduations; continued to highlight newsmakers and community events; provided critical pandemic news and information, and soothed many a weary soul with music and friendly voices on the dial. Several of its programmers, including Bill and Jim Buchanan and Rohan Baxi, won regional and national awards for their work during this time.
I know and love this community well, and I have no doubt it’ll rise again in new ways. Personally, I’d love to see efforts to expand KDRT’s programming genres to include programming highlighting the LGBTQIA+ community, Spanish-language programming, and music including blues, punk and rap. There will come a moment for community engagement around this topic, and I’ll keep you posted.
I can’t end this without saying that KDRT is listener-supported radio, and we have been very blessed to have a generous and growing community of supporters develop over the years. KDRT’s motto — Where the Grassroots Grow — is about community, and connection, and it’s good to think of those roots growing the path forward.
Tune in, won’t you? 95.7 on the FM dial in Davis, https://kdrt.org worldwide.
— Autumn Labbé-Renault is executive director of Davis Media Access in Davis, where she uses local media as a tool for strategic community engagement and doing good. Reach her at autumn@davismedia.org.
