The lights strung around downtown Davis trees have graced sidewalks for a decade, but time has taken its toll. As city staff works on relighting the trees, arborists will be pruning and assessing their health.
There are about 100 trees downtown that have lights on them, but only about 50 trees have working lights. City staff will take this opportunity to assess the health of trees downtown, prune them as needed and replace the decorative lights with temporary lights until a more thorough and long-term plan for tree health and permanent decorative lighting in downtown Davis can be available.
Outside of the city’s annual tree-lighting each December, year-round tree lights were first strung in the downtown around 2010 as a festive way to provide ambient lighting at night, explained Jenny Tan, city of Davis Public Information Officer.
In 2014, a group of people, including former city public-relations manager Bob Bowen and business owner Steve Wilkinson, continued to maintain the lights with the help of donations and volunteers. With the retirement of Bowen from the city in 2020, and the concurrent uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the active management of the lights was postponed.
Previously, the program was sustained by volunteers. As the city works to develop a permanent process and procedure for decorative lights downtown for the long term, options will be on the table for City Council consideration. The city will oversee the process for these lights for safety, assessment, and continuity, Tan said.
Many things are reviewed and assessed for lighting, including electrical access, their rate of deterioration, current safety codes, the weather, the longevity of outdoor lights, and the ambient color, tone, and size of the lights.
Tan said the outlets utilized for electrical access within the downtown had been updated as the units had been vandalized or reached the end of their life and as “best management practices for outdoor equipment have changed over the years.”
She explained the lights are currently installed at locations with readily accessible powered receptacle outlets designed to turn on when it’s dark using photocell lighting controllers. These outlets are ground-fault circuit interrupters protected for safety. Additionally, Tan said it’s good safety practice to ensure all corded equipment, like the lights, is in good shape.
The cords should be free from damage typically caused by rodents or vandalism, and any damaged cords should be reported as soon as possible to be taken out of service and replaced. In reviewing the trees for pruning, there were some locations where the cords had been damaged. The lights also age, especially with continuous use throughout the years, and should be replaced at recommended intervals.
At the same time, there are more than 900 City-owned trees downtown that need to be assessed and pruned as part of the proactive block pruning program.
The tree species and age in the downtown vary. Some trees were planted as recently as two years ago, Tan said, with the oldest recorded planting date of 1965. There are also trees with no planting date that are likely much older than 58 years. The most dominant species downtown are ash, oak, sycamore, tallow, ornamental pear, and crape myrtle.
Tan said during block pruning, all City maintained trees are assessed to determine pruning needs and overall condition. Outside of the regular block pruning, the City responds to service requests when issues arise.
She said as part of the recently adopted Urban Forest Management Plan implementation, the City will work towards using the City’s tree inventory to identify priority and routine maintenance practices based on species type, area of town, and increasing support for young trees to avoid future maintenance issues as the trees’ ages
The last block pruning for the downtown area was in 2014-15. The timing of ideal pruning will differ by tree species and age. As part of the recently adopted Urban Forest Management Plan implementation, the city will review the frequency of proactive pruning cycles to determine if adjustments in the timing should be made.
West Coast Arborist to perform the tree work in the downtown area, and the removal of the lights will be done with the support of the city electrician and Veterans Memorial Theater staff. The city’s Urban Forestry supervisor will also be on hand to guide the removal of lights from the trees.
