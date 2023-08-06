Twinkle1W

Downtown Davis shimmers to life under the twinkle lights. Wayne Tilcock/Enterprise file photo

 By Fred Gladdis

The lights strung around downtown Davis trees have graced sidewalks for a decade, but time has taken its toll. As city staff works on relighting the trees, arborists will be pruning and assessing their health.

Twinkle2w

Bob Bowen and Steve Wilkinson replace twinkle lights on Second Street in 2020. Fred Gladdis/Enterprise file photo

There are about 100 trees downtown that have lights on them, but only about 50 trees have working lights. City staff will take this opportunity to assess the health of trees downtown, prune them as needed and replace the decorative lights with temporary lights until a more thorough and long-term plan for tree health and permanent decorative lighting in downtown Davis can be available.

7lights2W

Bob Bowen, city of Davis public relations manager, and downtown merchant Steve Wilkinson fix a strand of lights…

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.