Empower Yolo shelter staff receiving backpacks for the safe house children from University Retirement Community. 

 Courtesy photo

Empower Yolo’s shelter staff and After School Safety and Enrichment for Teens (ASSETs) team are helping to prepare the kids and students for a successful school year. A new school year can be a fresh start for many of these children who yearn for a chance to rewrite their stories and embrace a hopeful new beginning.

Empower Yolo’s safe house advocates are preparing to welcome the new school year for all the children at the safe house.  “Planning and organizing have begun to help prepare the kids for a successful, new school year,” says Stephanie Campos, Child Advocate, Empower Yolo. Many of the shelter children are starting new schools; the new year truly brings new beginnings for them. “Currently, child advocates are making it a priority to enroll every new child who enters the safe house into school. Throughout this process, we are making sure every child is being assessed for physical, emotional, and medical needs, and any necessary accommodations to help them succeed in school,” says Campos. Empower Yolo also partners with the Foster and Homeless Youth Liaison through the Davis Joint Unified School District; they provide gas cards or bus passes for parents to transport kids to school as well as gift cards for new clothes to begin their school year with a fresh start.

