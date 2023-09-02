Empower Yolo, Sept. 2023

Empower Yolo has brought back its peer-counselor training since the pandemic.

 Courtesy photo

Volunteers are essential in helping Empower Yolo fulfill its mission. Since the pandemic, Empower Yolo has successfully resumed its peer counselor training program over the last few years; the agency aims to continue to rebuild and strengthen its network of volunteers to help support the agency and better serve the community. 

“Volunteers play a vital role at Empower Yolo as they contribute their time, compassion, and expertise to support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking,” says Ariel Inocencio Madrigal, Empower Yolo Community Engagement Specialist. “Their dedication allows us to offer essential services such as our 24-hour crisis line, legal advocacy, community outreach, and more,” adds Madrigal. 

