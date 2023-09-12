With shorter days and cooler weather coming, October to November is the best time of the year for planting in our area. Fall planting is best because the soil is moist, weeds are not as prolific and cooler temperatures put less stress on new plants. 

If you are modifying your landscaping, consider adding some sustainable landscaping elements:

