With shorter days and cooler weather coming, October to November is the best time of the year for planting in our area. Fall planting is best because the soil is moist, weeds are not as prolific and cooler temperatures put less stress on new plants.
If you are modifying your landscaping, consider adding some sustainable landscaping elements:
* Integrate compost: mix your soil with compost to improve soil health and productivity.
* Add mulch: mulching conserves water by reducing moisture evaporation from the soil. Mulch can also reduce weeds, prevent soil compaction and keep soil temperatures moderate to protect growing plants.
* Harvest rainwater: reduce stormwater runoff and keep water onsite for general gardening uses.
* Utilize gray water: consider supplementing your irrigation needs with water from your washing machine (a laundry-to-landscape system).
* Create pollinator and wildlife habitat: choose plants/trees that attract and support native pollinator and wildlife species.
* Select proper plants/trees: choose the right plants/trees for the right places and watch them grow! For more information on plant choices, please visit the link for “Green Gardening” at GreenerDavis.org.
* Include trees in sustainable landscaping: With careful species selection, adding a tree to your sustainable landscape can have a number of benefits, including shading your landscape, sequestering carbon, preventing stormwater run-off, reducing evaporation and preventing urban heat islands. Be sure to look for species that have been successfully planted in hotter, drier climates.
As you make updates to your landscape, don’t forget to also review and update your irrigation system where necessary. Even the best irrigation systems should be checked regularly to ensure that everything is in good working order (and that no uninvited guests such as squirrels and rodents have damaged irrigation lines looking for water in the summer).
Planting season is a great time to check your irrigation system and ensure it is optimized to best manage your new landscape.
Careful water-use management is an essential part of sustainable landscaping. You can sign-up for AquaHawk, the City’s online water-use portal, to track your water usage and see how much water is used for irrigation. You can even set notifications and be alerted if you have a potential water leak. Visit SaveDavisWater.org for registration information.
For more information on sustainable landscaping and water-use efficiency, visit GreenerDavis.org and click on the link for “Green Gardening.”
Let’s talk about cardboard
Large cardboard boxes that do not easily fit into the recycling cart are collected separately for recycling:
* Remove all packing material and make sure your boxes are completely empty.
* Flatten the cardboard boxes.
* Place the flattened boxes on the ground next to your recycling cart on the street for pick-up.
Recology Davis will collect properly placed cardboard boxes on your collection day.
