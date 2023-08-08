If you are moving soon or are just clearing out unwanted items, be sure to make a plan and look for options beyond dumpsters to get rid of unwanted but usable household items. Your moving/clearing-out plan should always include how to responsibly reuse and recycle what you no longer need.
Here are some tips on how to responsibly manage unwanted household items.
Use your bulky items voucher to bring unwanted items to the Landfill. The bulky items voucher was mailed out to all Davis households at the end of May and is valid until the end of September. If you lost your voucher or want more information, please contact Recology at 530-756-4646 or RecologyDavis@Recology.com.
If you have items you no longer want or need, you are responsible for managing them appropriately. Do not put your unusable unwanted items into your neighbors’ trash cans or dumpsters without asking.
You can donate usable items to local thrift stores. Always call ahead to verify location hours and material-acceptance policies. You can also reuse your items by posting them online for free, sale or trade.
If you are looking for a one-stop place to recycle, reuse and dispose of unwanted items, check out the Yolo County Central Landfill. It has a wide array of recycling opportunities for household items and it operates a thrift store onsite, so you can donate furniture, building supplies, clothing and household goods for reuse. Check the landfill out online at www.YoloCounty.org/Landfill.
Do not leave unwanted furniture and household items on the street, sidewalk or in your front yard. This is a violation of City Code and may be a safety hazard for bicycles and pedestrians.
Be sure to take a close look at what you're thinking of throwing away. Much of what you're tossing out may be recyclable or compostable. If your recycling cart is full, you can drop off recyclables for free 24/7 at the Recology Davis Recycling Center at 2727 2nd Street.
Mattresses and box springs can be recycled for free at Recology Davis Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Yolo County landfill also accepts mattresses and box springs for free recycling every day.
If you have a lot of cardboard boxes, empty them of all packing materials (i.e. Styrofoam, plastic "packaging air bags" packing paper and polystyrene peanuts), flatten the boxes and place them flat on the ground next to the recycling cart. Don't wedge the cardboard between carts! It makes it harder for your carts to be properly emptied.
Some items are illegal to throw in the trash and must be carefully managed, such as:
Computer monitors, TVs and laptops contain toxic materials and are illegal to place in the trash. Recycle these and other electronics for free every day by bringing them to the Yolo County Landfill.
Batteries, fluorescent bulbs and tubes, household cleaners and other toxic products can also be brought to the Yolo County Landfill for free and safe disposal every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Refrigerators should be taken to the Landfill for recycling (fees apply).
If you want to stay up to date on environmental news and topics in Davis, be sure to subscribe to the City’s free email newsletter! The Greener Davis email newsletter comes out once a month and features articles on current events and timely topics related to water conservation, recycling, composting, wildlife, water quality, pollution prevention and more! Sign up for the Greener Davis email newsletter at www.GreenerDavis.org.
— Jennifer Gilbert is a Conservation Coordinator with the City of Davis and can be reached at PWWeb@CityofDavis.org.
