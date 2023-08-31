Mark your calendars for the grand opening of “Our Wild World”, Explorit’s latest interactive exhibit.
What is the difference between vertebrates and invertebrates? How have animals adapted to survive? What do people and animals have in common? Visit and find out while you explore different animal groups from around the world, including mammals, birds, reptiles, insects and more!
Mammals are warm-blooded creatures that give birth to live young, nurse their young, and their bodies are covered in hair or fur. Our mammal section will include animal specimens with hooves, called ungulates, a table on bears that will feature bear claws, skulls, and a black bear pelt.
Birds hatch from eggs and are covered in feathers. Even though all birds have feathers, not all of them can fly. Discover other ways that birds can use their feathers in the bird portion of the exhibit. Measure your wingspan against some of the birds we can find in Mace Ranch Park. Little scientists can explore how to be a bird in our nest play area.
Reptiles are cold-blooded animals and are covered in scales. Reptiles are very diverse ranging from lizards to snakes. Explorit is fortunate enough to house some live reptiles such as exotic blue-tongued skinks, native to Australia, and local California kingsnakes. Explorit will also host some rotating guests of three-toed box turtles and a California desert tortoise.
Invertebrates, such as insects and arachnids, are different than the other animals mentioned because they have their hard parts on the outside of their bodies. In our Animal Alcove, check out our live invertebrates. We have a Chilean rose haired tarantula, Madagascar hissing cockroaches, and Argentinian giant cave cockroaches.
Not all animals are wild, several have been domesticated, but they still retain the same adaptations as their wild cousins. Engage in the veterinary office play area and care for the stuffed varieties of these animals we have at home as pets.
Join Explorit as we open “Our Wild World” on Labor Day weekend. We will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Saturday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 4. General admission is $5 per person, Explorit Members and those aged 2 and under are free.
* A Membership to Explorit grants the recipient free visits to Explorit’s regular public hours, discounts on events, summer camps and workshops, and gives you ASTC benefits to visit other museums throughout the world. To purchase or for more information visit https://www.explorit.org/membership or call Explorit at 530-756-0191.
