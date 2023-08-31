Explorit: Our Wild World

Mark your calendars for the grand opening of “Our Wild World”, Explorit’s latest interactive exhibit.

What is the difference between vertebrates and invertebrates? How have animals adapted to survive? What do people and animals have in common? Visit and find out while you explore different animal groups from around the world, including mammals, birds, reptiles, insects and more!

