Michiyo Tsujimura

Michiyo Tsujimura.

 Asahi Shimbun Company photo via Wikimedia Commons.

Michiyo Tsujimura was born in September 1888 in Japan. In 1909, she enrolled at Tokyo Women’s Higher Normal School where she studies in the Division of Biochemical Science. One of her mentors was biologist Kono Yasui, who inspired Tsujimura to be a scientist.

In 1920, Tsujimura became a laboratory assistant in the Food Nutritional Laboratory at Hokkaido Imperial University. A few short years later in 1923, she became a research student at RIKEN. She studied the nutritional chemistry of green tea and in 1924 discovered that it contained vitamin C.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.