Archaeopteryx

A replica of an archaeopteryx fossil.

 Sara Thompson/Courtesy photo

Archaeopteryx gets is name from Greek, archaios meaning “ancient and pteryx, meaning “feather” or “wing.”

An apt name as many Archaeopteryx specimens are found with wonderfully preserved feather impressions around the skeleton. The first Archaeopteryx was found in 1861 in a quarry in Germany. This specimen was missing most of its head and neck but had feathers on its limbs and tail.

