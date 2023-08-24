This summer was filled with friends and fun at Explorit’s Summer Science Camps. Our camps served students entering kindergarten on up to those entering fifth grade.
Campers learned all about different animals and their habitats during our “Something Wild Camp”. They solved the challenges of landing on and settling on Mars during “Mars Challenge”. Both “Junior Builders” and “Extreme Engineering” campers leaned about working together to solve building challenges with the engineering design process.
With the help of our exhibit, campers in “Stones & Bones” learned about the different types of rocks found on Earth and how living things become a fossil. Rounding it all out was “Best of Explorit”, which highlighted the most popular activities of this summer, as well as the introduction of a few new ones.
Our summer camps are always fun for everyone but would not have been possible without our dedicated team of volunteers who take time out of their week to help us out each day of camp.
A very special thank you to Afreen, Anna, Bradley, Dylan, Haylee, Irene, Jack, Jenna, Jimmy, Luke, Maya, Melania, Mina, Mira, Neha, Nicole, Nikhil, Renata, Rohan, Susan, Ted, Timothy.
Thank you also to all of our campers, we could not have our camps without you! We hope your campers had a great time at Explorit this summer. We hope you see you again soon!
The Grand Opening of “Our Wild World” is the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Admission is $5 per person. Explorit Members, ASTC, and those age 2 and under free. Explorit Members are invited to an early preview of the new exhibit and enjoy light refreshments from 9am-10am on Saturday, September 2.
Explorit's coming events:
* Explorit will be CLOSED to the public Aug. 19 to Sept. 1 for the installation of our next exhibit.
* Grand Opening of “Our Wild World” is the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Admission is $5 per person. Explorit Members, ASTC, and those age 2 and under free.
* A Membership to Explorit grants the recipient free visits to Explorit’s regular public hours, discounts on events, summer camps and workshops, and gives you ASTC benefits to visit other museums throughout the world. To purchase or for more information visit https://www.explorit.org/membership or call Explorit at 530-756-0191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.