Van de Graaff machine

An Explorit science camper has a hair-raising experience with a Van de Graaff generator.

 Anna Fantasia/Courtesy photo

This summer was filled with friends and fun at Explorit’s Summer Science Camps. Our camps served students entering kindergarten on up to those entering fifth grade. 

Campers learned all about different animals and their habitats during our “Something Wild Camp”. They solved the challenges of landing on and settling on Mars during “Mars Challenge”. Both “Junior Builders” and “Extreme Engineering” campers leaned about working together to solve building challenges with the engineering design process.

