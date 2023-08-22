Our cool-season gardens begin now.
I know it’s hard to imagine, when we were just having daytime temperatures over 100, that many of the vegetables we grow for the cool season should get planted soon.
Cool season vegetables, compared to your summer garden, generally take less space, and require watering only until the rains begin.
The key to success is timing: know the planting window for each crop.
Full winter sun is best.
Mulch the new plants with a good quality compost that contains some added fertilizer or feed the young seedlings with fish emulsion.
Young transplants typically need daily water through October, then every few days until it rains.
Weed seeds will germinate in bare soil! Cover the soil with mulch or grow cover crops.
The leaves you rake in fall are great for mulching.
Brassicas
Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower (including Romanesco), collards, kale, and kohlrabi.
Those that form a big head, stem, or condensed flower stalk need several weeks of active seedling growth in fall and early winter. Plant soon.
Broccoli varieties that form one large head are grown by farmers. Home gardeners prefer heirloom types which form lots of side shoots. Plant any time August through February to harvest into mid-spring.
Collards and kale can be planted all through the fall and winter. Leaves can be harvested at any stage of growth, over many weeks.
Pest issues on brassicas:
Caterpillars of the Imported cabbageworm. Eggs are easy to rub off or blast off with water. Hand-pick caterpillars, spray with an organic Bt spray, or investigate floating row covers.
Aphids can be managed with diligent vigorous jet sprays of water.
Frost is not harmful and often improves the flavor.
Leafy greens
These are easy! Plant seedlings from October through February.
Most popular are kale, lettuce, and spinach. Spinach takes a long time in the early seedling stage. Kale and lettuce can be started from seed in September.
Other greens include Swiss chard, chicory and endive, corn salad, fennel, mustard greens, radicchio, and arugula.
You can crowd these different winter greens and harvest the leaves frequently and judiciously.
Root vegetables
Beets, carrots, parsnips, radishes, and turnips can be planted from seed in September.
Most need several weeks of vegetative growth before they form the edible roots.
Radishes can be sown any time, come up right away and grow quickly.
Carrots get sweeter with winter chilling. Seeds can be slow to germinate and need steady moisture. Loose soil as in raised planters is best.
Beets and turnips can be sown in September to early October.
Legumes
Fava beans are grown in winter, produce large beans in spring, and the plants fix nitrogen, making it available to other plants.
They are very cold tolerant. The flowers are very pretty, like black and white sweet peas and sweetly scented. Mostly grown as cover crops, fava beans are sturdy plants with few pest problems, needing little attention.
Peas are fragile seedlings, hard to transplant, but the seed will rot easily if it’s just directly sown in the ground. Pre-germinate on damp paper towels, then gently set them into loose soil in the garden as soon as they sprout.
Peas scramble quickly up onto a light trellis, fence, or netting and will yield lots of peas from about February into mid-spring.
Onion family
Garlic can be planted anytime the new crop of ‘seed’ garlic becomes available in September-October.
Onions are best planted from seedling plants in November. There’s a short window of availability!
Don’t let the summer weather fool you: winter gardens begin now!
