The C.N. Gorman Museum of Native American Art will unveil a new, much larger home on the UC Davis campus on Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, coinciding with the museum’s 50th anniversary.
Converted from the old UC Davis Faculty Club, the new museum will be able to hold 2,500 pieces of contemporary art by Native American and Indigenous artists, have administration space for staff and student employees, state-of-the-art lighting for the art collection, a small gift shop, a conference room that will serve as a special collections library, public visibility into collection preservationists working and outdoor event areas that will encase the building and cascade down into the arboretum.
The C.N. Gorman Museum was formally established in 1973 and named in honor of Navajo artist Carl Nelson Gorman (1907-1998), one of the founders of the UC Davis Native American Studies Department; he taught art history and art studio beginning in 1969.
According to Jack Forbes, acclaimed author, activist and professor emeritus of Native American studies, the museum’s earliest days were in the Tecumseh Center, a small house in downtown Davis. Shortly after the burgeoning collections, the art studio and museum were located in the temporary buildings next to Walker Hall. It was in 1992 that the museum moved to Hart Hall for nearly 30 years.
According to a press release, the museum has a collection of 2,250 artworks, most created since 1980, including paintings, photography, ceramics, textiles, and original prints. Among the artists represented in the collection are Kenojuak Ashevak, D.Y. Begay, Rick Bartow, Robert Davidson, Oscar Howe, Lucy Lewis, Lee Marmon, George Morrison, Bill Reid, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, and Kay WalkingStick.
Veronica Passalacqua, the museum’s curator, explained in an interview with the Enterprise last fall, as construction was underway, that the museum is necessary, relevant, and critical to show its collections to visitors.
The entrance to the museum showcases a large public art piece by artist Tsinhnahjinnie based on Native American basketry, according to the press release. The pavilion honors the late Bertha Wright Mitchell, a Patwin basket weaver who, in the late 1990s, was the only documented fluent speaker of the Patwin language. The building, a single-story structure with deep eaves common in California architecture, is painted with bands of green representing tule grass, a once-common plant in California used by Native American people to make baskets, clothing, tents, houses and boats.
“Primary Gallery One,” the temporary name of the museum’s main room, will house changing shows of contemporary Native art (anything past the 1970s) as they’ve done for its entire 50-year history. Around the corner is a second gallery, where a second exhibition may highlight newly acquired works. Passalacqua said the space, which can be made dark, can also be helpful for video projection.
Those who remember the old Faculty Club may recall the large two-sided fireplace. It has since been removed in the remodel. The building will operate at higher, museum standards of humidity and temperature controls, security, and all LED lighting.
The museum will connect to the Native plant section of the Arboretum and plans to work together on public tours may be in the future. Near King Hall, the UC Davis Contemplative Garden was put in place after Patwin remains were found during the construction of the Mondavi Center. Passalacqua mentioned the museum can coordinate with some wayfinding between the museum and the garden.
After a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Friday, Sept. 22, the museum will open to the public at 2 p.m. The following day’s events will include music, dance and other performances from noon to 4 p.m. The museum will be open noon to 5 p.m. on weekends and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Admission is free.
