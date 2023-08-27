Gorman

The pavilion and entry of the C.N. Gorman Museum, which will open in September.

 C.N. Gorman Museum/Courtesy photo

The C.N. Gorman Museum of Native American Art will unveil a new, much larger home on the UC Davis campus on Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, coinciding with the museum’s 50th anniversary.

Converted from the old UC Davis Faculty Club, the new museum will be able to hold 2,500 pieces of contemporary art by Native American and Indigenous artists, have administration space for staff and student employees, state-of-the-art lighting for the art collection, a small gift shop, a conference room that will serve as a special collections library, public visibility into collection preservationists working and outdoor event areas that will encase the building and cascade down into the arboretum.

enit

Wendy Red Star, “enit,” 2010. Lithograph 10/101. 
rack-augW.jpg

The C.N. Gorman Museum has a collection of 2,250 artworks, most created since 1980, including paintings, photography, ceramics, textiles and original prints.

