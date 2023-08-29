When clients come to me with hormonal imbalance, autoimmunity, chronic fatigue, depression and anxiety, I do not typically address, at least not directly, and certainly not at the outset the endocrine system, immune health, or brain function.
Rather, I look to the health of their digestive system, otherwise known as the gut. If you’ve any experience with “alternative” health practices, you may have been informed about the importance of gut health and given a probiotic. While it is true that the gut microbiome has implications for the overall health and wellbeing of an individual, it is not the only aspect of gut health to be concerned about.
Many of us forget that in order for any system, organ, tissue, or cell to function optimally, our bodies require nutrients — macro and micro: proteins, carbs, and fats, as well as vitamins and minerals. What’s first is that we are able to properly breakdown and absorb these nutrients. We’d be remiss, then, to overlook the importance of digestive function as the foundation of gut health and, ultimately, true health.
North-to-south process
“Rest and digest” is a phrase that is familiar to most, but perhaps not fully understood. It seems obvious that being in a rested, or parasympathetic, state would encourage digestion as the words “rest” and “digest” would suggest, but most of us seem not to have made the connection between the two.
Most of us are living lives that are much too busy and distracted. Our nervous systems are chronically upregulated, leading to sympathetic dominance and a compromised ability to digest, not only our foods, but also our life experiences. When we engage the parasympathetic nervous system, we engage digestion, and thus it can be said that digestion is a north to south process that begins not in our mouths, but in our brains.
The parasympathetic nervous system is largely governed by the vagus nerve. The many fibers of the vagus nerve innervate the digestive organs, stimulating the secretion of gastric juices necessary for nutrient absorption.
When our nervous systems are in a constant “fight or flight” state, however, the vagus nerve is unable to carry out its tasks related to digestion. And when digestion is impaired at the level of the brain, it can have a cascading effect, compromising all subsequent processes of digestion.
Dysfunction in the digestive system can eventually lead to symptoms of heartburn, abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation.
See, smell, taste, touch, chew
Seeing, smelling, tasting, and touching our foods also contribute to the production of gastric juices, as the body prepares for the chemical digestion of food. It can be worthwhile to pause before eating in order to take in the presentation of our food, the colors, the aroma. You may notice an increased production of saliva, which contains salivary amylase, a digestive enzyme responsible for converting starch into glucose.
The next step in digestion is mechanical and occurs when food enters our mouths and we begin to chew, or masticate. Here, one has the real opportunity to reduce the burden of digestion farther south by chewing thoroughly — as the saying goes, drink your food, chew your water.
Importance of stomach acid
Once a bolus of food has been swallowed, it travels down the esophagus and enters into the stomach. The stomach in an ideal world is incredibly acidic and boasts a pH of 2-3. Unfortunately, many of our stomachs are too alkaline, leading to complications such as gastroesophageal reflux disease.
The stomach is the primary location in which proteins, the body’s building blocks, are digested. In addition, the acid helps to activate minerals consumed, making them more bioavailable, and serves as a first line of defense against pathogens.
When the stomach environment is not sufficiently acidic, proteins begin to putrefy and the stomach is not triggered, then, to release the partially digested food into the small intestine for continued digestion. The food remains in the stomach longer than it should, as more gastric juices are produced in an attempt to sufficiently breakdown the stomach’s contents.
This can lead to a gnawing sensation in the upper left quadrant of the abdomen, acid reflux, heartburn, burping, and potentially ulceration. We can also begin to see the development of slow motility, constipation, and microbial dysbiosis or imbalance.
To be continued ...
Do you have any symptoms related to digestive dysfunction? In Part II we will continue our journey through the digestive tract, exploring the role of the small and large intestines, as well as two other critical organs of digestion: the pancreas and gallbladder.
We will also discuss how our stools should and should not look! When we understand how digestion works, we can better support it.
If you have any questions or concerns about your gut health, please feel free to reach out!
— Grace Stepanova is a functional nutritionist specializing in women’s health and pediatrics. You can learn more about her at www.gracestepanova.com.
