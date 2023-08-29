When clients come to me with hormonal imbalance, autoimmunity, chronic fatigue, depression and anxiety, I do not typically address, at least not directly, and certainly not at the outset the endocrine system, immune health, or brain function.

Rather, I look to the health of their digestive system, otherwise known as the gut. If you’ve any experience with “alternative” health practices, you may have been informed about the importance of gut health and given a probiotic. While it is true that the gut microbiome has implications for the overall health and wellbeing of an individual, it is not the only aspect of gut health to be concerned about.

