* Editor's note: This column originally ran in May 2021.
On a recent night, after a very long day, Bob drove me to 7-Eleven so I could buy a can of beer.
I feel fortunate to live in a town with so many options for shopping. When I need fancy cheese or chocolate chip cookies that I want to pass off as my own, I go to Nugget. If I’m looking for refried beans, 10 cans for $10, Safeway’s the place. For my kids’ favorite mini-chicken tacos, peanut-butter cups or chili-and-lime flavored rolled tortilla chips, there’s nowhere like Trader Joe’s.
But if it’s 1 a.m. and we need Tylenol, 7-Eleven is the place to go. If we run out of ice in the middle of our backyard barbecue, it’s 7-Eleven that saves the day. If it’s a hot summer afternoon and we need a sweet treat, there’s nothing like a cherry Slurpee, and if it’s been a tough day, you’re out of milk and you need a beer and you don’t want to run into anyone you know, 7-Eleven is the only place to go.
I don’t mean to brag, but we live just around the corner from Davis’ one and only 7-Eleven. In fact, our street is a happy and well-traveled byway connecting East Davis residents with a store that offers the best close-in parking, shelves packed beyond capacity with everything from diapers to dish soap to Drumsticks. You can pop in at 6 a.m. in your pajamas to get cream for your coffee and nobody cares. If our home’s proximity to this little East Davis convenience store gold mine hasn’t increased our property value, all I can say is there’s something wrong with the system.
Anyway, back to that recent night and my quest for a beer.
On this particular night, 7-Eleven was my market of choice.
We pulled into the lot and parked approximately 8 feet from the front door, noting the prime parking directly in front of the double glass doors was blocked with a large orange cone. Bob and I both thought they must be saving that spot for someone special and it wasn’t us. (Turned out to be a beer delivery truck that arrived just as we were leaving).
As I exited the car, a young man arrived on his bike, parked in the spot with the orange cone and shouted to nobody in particular, “Look! I finally got reserved parking.”
I held open the door for him and announced that he was today’s 7-Eleven VIP.
I followed the newly minted VIP into the store, found my way to the beverage cooler and pulled a tall, cold can of beer from the dozens of choices. I got in the short line and paid for it with my credit card. As I turned to leave, I noticed the vast display of shiny lottery tickets under the glass counter. One of them seemed to be calling out to me, hinting at untold riches. I asked the clerk for a $5 Scratcher from under the glass. He handed me the ticket which I immediately handed to my new friend, telling him, “Congratulations on your VIP status. I hope your luck continues.”
As the surprised and smiling VIP guy walks out the door, hops on his bike and rides off into the night, the clerk says to me, “You can’t use a credit card to buy a lottery ticket.”
Not being a frequent player of the California Lottery, I could be forgiven for not knowing this rule. But it is unfortunate because I don’t have any cash or a debit card and the lottery ticket is long gone.
As I stand there, holding up the line and trying to figure out what to do, a kind voice from behind me says, “I’ll pay for the lottery ticket.” A man steps forward and puts a $5 bill on the counter. The clerk snaps it up, puts it in his register and I’m in the clear.
I’m touched by this gesture and overwhelmed by his kindness. I’m especially moved because I think this may be the last five dollars in this man’s pocket.
I say to him, “You saved me. Thank you so much. Whatever you’re buying, let me get it. As long as I can buy it with a credit card.”
He looks at the clerk and requests a pack of Marlboros. As the clerk reaches to grab them, the man in line asks me, “Is that OK with you?”
I reply, “Of course.”
And that is why, on that magical night, I purchased beer, a lottery ticket and cigarettes at the 7-Eleven.
— Shelley Dunning is a Davis resident and a mom of four. Reach her at dunningsm@gmail.com.
