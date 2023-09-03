The Davis High School Blue Devils are a veritable wildfire of helpfulness spreading throughout Yolo County and burning with passion to help the community.
With a spark of inspiration that caught on last year, senior Cody Leveau has created an aspiring nonprofit, imPactYolo, to not only provide assistance to other local nonprofits, but potential volunteer hours for his fellow Blue Devils to take part in.
Around a year ago is when the idea to start a nonprofit planted itself in Leveau’s mind. With the help of fellow Blue Devils, Tobias Osterlo, John Neaverth and Ashish Lama, imPactYolo’s website has been created and the organization is off to the races. Albeit a slow start to the races, imPactYolo is poised to do exactly what its name suggests.
Essentially, imPactYolo seeks to bolster awareness for many of Yolo County’s nonprofits while also providing extra incentive for one to donate to them. To make donations go further than a simple dollar amount, imPactYolo vows to give an hour of volunteer service per $10 donated to — preferably — one of the Yolo County nonprofits listed on the imPactYolo website. One simply follows the steps on the website, shows proof of the donation and the Blue Devils turn that $10 talk into an hour of walk — or volunteer service to be more accurate.
“Our motto is ‘We Can IMPACT yolo’ and our mission is to provide community members an opportunity to educate themselves on nonprofits in the area while simultaneously providing these organizations with volunteers,” said Leveau.
“We’ll be updating our website regularly and taking pictures when we’re at the volunteer event for whichever nonprofit was donated to. We’ll also end up printing out signs with the donators’ name and dollar amount to give them a shoutout and also show that we’re sticking to our word and donating the time we said we would.”
Currently, impactYolo is still going through the paperwork to achieve its official nonprofit status. However, its help goes beyond providing the always-needed volunteer services for Yolo County nonprofits. In fact, it facilitates the need for volunteer hours many of Leveau and Osterloh’s fellow Blue Devils have.
“One of the other reasons we started this is because there are a few clubs that require volunteer hours at our school like the National Honor Society and California Scholarship Federation. To be a part of these clubs, you need a certain amount of volunteer hours. They also provide some events for the students involved to help get them those volunteer hours, but frequently there are spaces where there are none,” said Osterloah.
“So, these students have to find places to get those hours themselves and that was some extra motivation for us to make an easy place and outside organization that would help with this need that many of these students have.”
On the newly published website, one can see imPactYolo’s list of collaborations which includes the Yolo County Food Bank, Tree Davis, Davis Community Meals & Housing, Team Davis, Cache Creek Conservancy, Putah Creek Council, Davis Farm to School, Yolo Basin Foundation and Cool Davis — all with links to their respective websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.