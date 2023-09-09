UC Davis distinguished professor Walter Leal is a newly elected trustee of the Royal Entomological Society, the 13-member council that governs the 190-year-old international organization. He is the first UC Davis scientist to be elected a trustee.
Leal, a leading global scientist and inventor in the field of insect olfaction and communication, is known for his impact in the fields of molecular, cellular biology and entomology. A member of RES since 2008, he was named a Fellow of RES ;in 2009 and Honorary Fellow in 2015.
The organization, founded in 1833 in London, is devoted to the understanding and development of insect science, and supporting international collaboration, research and publication. It aims “to show every person how remarkable and valuable insects are,” RES officials said.
Leal said he plans to “hone in on new ways to develop and promote diversity and inclusivity,” and “to see our global entomological community bud, bloom and flourish.”
Leal, who joined the UC Davis faculty in 2000, chaired the UC Davis department of entomology from 2006 to 2008 before accepting a position in 2008 as professor of biochemistry in the department of molecular and cellular biology.
He chairs the Council of the International Congresses of Entomology, the body that ensures the continuity of the international congresses of entomology, succeeding May Berenbaum of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
“As a citizen of the world — born in Brazil, educated in Brazil and Japan, and honored as a distinguished professor with the University of California, Davis — I am eager to be serve as a trustee of the Royal Entomological Society and be part of the RES strategic plan to (1) move insect science forward internationally, (2) empower the global entomological community, and (3) to promote diversity and inclusivity,” Leal said.
