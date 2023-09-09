Walter Leal RSE
UC Davis distinguished professor Walter Leal is a newly elected trustee of the Royal Entomological Society.
 
 Kathy Keatley Garvey/Courtesy photo

UC Davis distinguished professor Walter Leal is a newly elected trustee of the Royal Entomological Society, the 13-member council that governs the 190-year-old international organization. He is the first UC Davis scientist to be elected a trustee.

Leal, a leading global scientist and inventor in the field of insect olfaction and communication, is known for his impact in the fields of molecular, cellular biology and entomology. A member of RES since 2008, he was named a Fellow of RES ;in 2009 and Honorary Fellow in 2015.

