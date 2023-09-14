Happy Tails

When Michael Leiendecker and Keira met, they both knew they were a perfect match.

 Courtesy photo

School is open and classes are in session, but where are the dogs? Many are at home waiting for their families. Others are in the classroom helping students learn better. Yes, dogs actually improve humans’ ability to focus, learn, and retain information.

According to Professor of psychiatry and director of the Center for Human-Animal Interaction at Virginia Commonwealth University, Nancy Gee, people feel less stressed and happier after five to 20 minutes interacting with a friendly dog.

