School is open and classes are in session, but where are the dogs? Many are at home waiting for their families. Others are in the classroom helping students learn better. Yes, dogs actually improve humans’ ability to focus, learn, and retain information.
According to Professor of psychiatry and director of the Center for Human-Animal Interaction at Virginia Commonwealth University, Nancy Gee, people feel less stressed and happier after five to 20 minutes interacting with a friendly dog.
Professor Gee also found that children who regularly interacted with friendly dogs in their classroom had reduced stress and their ability to focus on tasks improved. Even more impressive: these effects continued for a month or more.
A friendly dog’s presence increases levels of two “happy hormones” that promote learning as well as emotional and mental wellbeing. Dopamine provides a temporary boost to a person’s ability to concentrate, and learn. Serotonin, however, provides a longer lasting sense of happiness that helps people stay focused, learn more efficiently, and remember better.
Launched in 2010 by UCD’s Student Health and Counseling Services, “Therapy Fluffies” is a quarterly event that helps students decompress and relax during mid-terms by interacting with dogs from Yolo County SPCA and therapy dog teams. Such interaction reduces participants’ blood pressure and stress levels while increasing their emotional wellbeing. Watch Therapy Fluffies! @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pfAsBHsD30
The Calais School in Hanover, NJ finds Animal Assisted Interventions (AAI) highly effective for its K-12+ students. In 2013, therapy dogs from St. Hubert’s Animal Shelter and their handlers began helping students learn at this state-approved private special education school. Today therapy dogs boost students’ motivation, communication skills, and peer relationships.
Their presence also decreases students’ anxiety and fear about attending school. The Calais School is currently working with The College of New Jersey to further develop this program and help other schools implement their own AAI programs. Watch dogs helping students at The Calais School @ https://youtu.be/NJvmPLt6LZQ
Canine-assisted education has been especially successful for many students returning to school after the pandemic. A Western Michigan University article, “Should Dogs Have a Seat in the Classroom?” found students’ test scores improved significantly after they’d interacted with a therapy dog in the classroom. In the 2022 article, A Literature Review on the Effects of Learning with Therapy Dogs in Schools, author Michelle Levesque observes, “Somehow, dogs are able to improve student learning, sometimes through dog-student or dog-teacher interactions, and at other times by simply being present in the room.”
Public libraries may provide young children opportunities to read to therapy dogs. For example, children ages 5-12 can read to therapy dogs Gorter or Annie in the Children’s Activity Room at the Stephens Davis Branch Library Fridays from 3-4:30PM. Sign up for Tales for Tails @ https://yolocountylibrary.org/events/
The bond between people and their canines is 20,000-plus years old, so it’s no surprise that dogs help people of all ages cope with stress, relax, and improve their academic achievement.
Happy Tails
Ten years ago, Michael Leiendecker’s beloved husky died. He never considered adopting another dog until July 2023.
“Working late one evening and just before shutting down my computer,” Michael writes, “I had an inexplicable urge to do a web search for husky rescues. As soon as I hit the enter button a picture popped up of Keira ... The moment I saw her picture and before I even started to read about her situation, I knew that she belonged with me.
“Completing the adoption application that evening I heard back the very next morning from Suzanne, a Front Street volunteer. Suzanne was kind enough to provide me with some of Keira’s background and about the adoption process.
“I received a text message the following day from Justin who was providing foster care for Keira. We set up a time for us to meet and see if we were a good fit. As you can tell from the picture, the moment we saw each other we knew we were a perfect match. And to make things even better, Maggie, a Front Street volunteer, was also able to meet Keira, Justin and myself. Maggie was instrumental in expediting the adoption allowing Keira to begin her new journey that very day. As we were driving home, I realized that the void I had been feeling for so long was no longer there.
“I think it was supposed to be. She’s just perfect.” If Keira could talk, she would certainly agree!
— Evelyn Dale of Davis is a volunteer and advocate for shelter animal welfare. Contact her at pawsforthought.comments@gmail.com This column appears monthly.
