The Davis Enterprise periodically publishes something akin to a “Names in the News” column shining a light on the many and varied accomplishments of our fellow residents.
It could be a student at a faraway university graduating or achieving academic honors, or someone promoted to head a state agency or other high-profile job in government. The range of accomplishments extends from sports to theater to science to music to just about anything we could name.
I like reading about the doings of our neighbors, and am continuously impressed with how our little town, and of course the university, seems to punch over our weight. Well, I have a couple to share.
Most recently, on the front page, top of the fold, of the July 3 edition of the New York Times an article featured the state of Michigan’s recent efforts to respond to the climate crisis. This would be news all by itself, given that the state can be considered the center of the American auto industry, and they still make many fossil fuel consuming cars and don’t anticipate a complete transition to electric vehicles until 2050.
But what really stood out to me was a quote describing the policies and timeline for the proposal. “For Michigan to do this would put it at the vanguard not just of state clean-energy policy but of global clean-energy policy. Michigan is globally recognized as the industrial heart of America, and one doesn’t think of it being a clean-energy leader. A lot of people will see this as a surprise.”
The surprise for me, though not really a surprise, was the person quoted, Dallas Burtraw, a former resident of the city of Davis and now a thinker at the nonpartisan think tank Resources for the Future. Burtraw was a student at UC Davis and has gone on to use his master’s degree in public policy and Ph.D. in economics to become an internationally respected voice in climate policy.
Reader Dave pointed me to a July 13 Times article, also on the front page, with the title, “How the Whitest of White Paint Can hold a Key to Cooling Down a Sultry Planet.” The article is primarily about a Purdue University scientist Xiukin Ruan, who set out to invent a paint that could reflect almost all of sunlight’s heat.
Not a new concept. People have known for forever that white paint or wash could cool dwellings. And in terms of climate, white snow and ice reflect the sun’s heat, as do roofs, buildings and other structures. The more we bounce back sunlight’s heat instead of absorbing it the better.
It turns out that some whites are better at reflecting than others. The article indicates that white paint from the local hardware store reflects about 80 to 90 percent of sunlight. Not bad. The question Ruan’s team sought to answer was whether the rate of reflectivity could be increased, and in 2020 they came up with a paint that reflected 98 percent of sunlight.
And, if that wasn’t enough, not only was it more reflective, but it also resulted in a cooler surface doing the reflecting.
Now, the local angle. There are so many people at UC Davis whom I have never met but are busily having an impact on the climate crisis. The article indicates that Jeremy Munday, professor of electrical and computer engineering at UC Davis, calculated, “that if materials like Purdue’s ultra-white paint were to coat between one and two percent of the Earth‘s surface, slightly more than half the size of the Sahara, the planet would no longer absorb more heat than it was emitting, and global temperatures would stop rising.”
Talk about a show-stopping innovation. Spread out around the planet, on buildings, rooftops, wherever; the claim is if widely used it could cut the need for air-conditioning by 40 percent. Unfortunately, although this white paint is now in the Guinness Book of World Records as the whitest white paint, it’s not yet ready to scale to a commercial level.
The last bit of news comes from my friend Tom Stallard in Woodland. The city tracks the number of solar permits issued each year, and the number has been steadily increasing. I can’t recall the exact year they broke the 500 mark, but every year I get a short email from Tom showing the number increasing.
Tom’s email for the fiscal year ending June 30 indicates the city recorded 895 solar permits. I have to say, the city of Woodland is quiet, they don’t really toot their own horn too much, but what’s going on up there to our north, and not just in the number of solar installations, is very impressive. They seem to know how to get things done.
And I mention Tom in particular, though he will object and rightfully point to many, many others who are responsible for the various actions and programs in Woodland. No disrespect to other Woodland heroes, but I’m comfortable singling him out. He’s been there providing vision and political leadership for what seems like forever. Long ago, Tom was a resident of Davis. Woodland is lucky to have him.
— John Mott-Smith is a resident of Davis. This column appears the first and third Wednesday of each month. Please send comments to johnmottsmith@comcast.net.
