Over the last couple decades, discussion about what to do about the climate crisis has sequentially highlighted different words around which we could or should organize our thinking and efforts. What follows is certainly a simplification, perhaps even an over-simplification.
It began with ”MITIGATION”, emphasizing efforts and actions to increase energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. One of the most famous actions, one that was stressed over and over again as perhaps the easiest thing everybody could do was to replace an incandescent light bulb with a compact fluorescent (now LED) bulb.
It was included on every list of the top 10, or top 50 actions for every household or business. I still have one of those ancient (1989) books: “50 Simple things You Can Do to Save the Earth” which listed it as number 27.
I also dusted off a book titled, “Save Our Planet; 750 Everyday Ways you can Help Clean Up the Earth” which featured light bulbs in Chapter One following the admonition that, “It takes approximately 394 pounds of coal to keep a single 100-watt incandescent light bulb burning for twelve hours each day for one year.
In any case, George W. Bush signed into law a national light bulb efficiency standard in 2007 to go into effect in 2012. At the time, Representative Michelle Bachmann, Republican from Minnesota, introduced the “Light Bulb Freedom of Choice Act”. It didn’t pass, but the regulations put into effect ping-ponged back and forth from Obama, to Trump, and now again to Biden, who undid Trump’s undoing of the regulations.
According to an article in the New York Times, “Over the next three decades the rules will cut CO2 emissions by 222 million metric tons (which) the Energy Department compared to the emissions of 28 million homes in one year”, calculated to save nearly $3 billion a year on energy bills.
Unfathomably, the Republican National Committee issued its opinion that incandescent bulbs were another casualty of “Biden’s unhealthy obsession” with reducing carbon emissions.
Next came, “ADAPTATION.” Somewhere along the way, as cities and counties adopted “Climate Action Plans” the concept of “adaptation” was added in. If “mitigation” was meant to emphasize specific actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, “adaptation” basically recognized that there would be events such as drought and floods and jurisdictions needed to plan on these occurring and how to respond.
As an example, identifying vulnerable people (e.g. elderly living alone, no air-conditioning) who might need assistance during a heat wave.
Good neighbor Don taped an Aviation Weekly article to my morning paper headlined, “Air Transport Sector Braces for Increased Climate Change Impact.” The lead sentence reads, “Signs are converging that climate change has begun to affect commercial air transport.”
According to the CEO of United Airlines, “Airlines can plan for things like hurricanes, subzero temperatures, and snowstorms but United has never seen an extended limited operating environment like the one we saw the past week at Newark Liberty International Airport.” Adding, “truly unprecedented severe weather reduced the number of flights able to depart,“ and “airlines, including United, simply aren’t designed to have their largest hub have its capacity severely limited for four straight days and still operate successfully.”
The article states the obvious: “The event revealed room for improvement” and identified multiple steps (none of which, by the way, involve reducing the industry’s own fossil fuel footprint) the industry must take to adapt to new conditions to be better prepared to recover from disruptions and stay in business.
The third word is “RESILIENCE.” It doesn’t in any way reduce the importance of mitigation and adaptation but It does reflect a conclusion that climate change is not something far off in the future. It is with us now.
A statement by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres captured our current situation when he warned recently: “The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.” We need to continue changing lightbulbs and planning for heat emergencies, but we must also reimagine and re-engineer many of our activities.
One small example makes the point. Beth Forrestel, working out of Andy Waterhouse’s lab at UC Davis, is embarked on a project that epitomizes the ability to anticipate a future condition and prepare a response that substantially preserves the positives of the current conditions. For background, nearly 100 years ago UC Davis gathered grape varieties from all over the state, brought them back to Davis and created what became known as the Winkler Index.
Grape growers relied upon the index for decades in deciding which grape varieties to grow and where. The index was based primarily on heat degree days. Recognizing that climate change has obliterated the climate stability upon which the Winkler Index was based, UC Davis, with funding from the wine industry, is using new methods and tools to provide a fuller picture of environmental factors, and their potential variability, that significantly effect plant growth, berry chemistry and wine quality.
In effect, this allows wine growers to anticipate future conditions and continue to successfully produce “beautiful wine” while at the same time getting a better understanding of how to mitigate the effect of climate change on existing vineyards.
A fourth word is “SUSTAINABILITY but that’s for another day.
— John Mott-Smith is a resident of Davis. This column appears the first and third Wednesday of each month. Please send comments to johnmottsmith@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.