Over the last couple decades, discussion about what to do about the climate crisis has sequentially highlighted different words around which we could or should organize our thinking and efforts. What follows is certainly a simplification, perhaps even an over-simplification.

It began with ”MITIGATION”, emphasizing efforts and actions to increase energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. One of the most famous actions, one that was stressed over and over again as perhaps the easiest thing everybody could do was to replace an incandescent light bulb with a compact fluorescent (now LED) bulb.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.