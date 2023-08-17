Have you or someone you know had a herniated disc? If so, then you know how painful Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) can be for our canine companions.
IVDD is a condition that often requires surgery and physical rehabilitation. As with humans, a dog’s disc can degenerate over time or suddenly herniate. When a disc is damaged, material from the damaged intervertebral disc presses on the spinal cord, causing acute pain.
There are two types of IVDD. Hansen Type I is more common in small, short-legged dogs. The gel inside the disc squeezes through the disc’s outer layer, presses on the spinal cord, hardens and reduces the cushioning effect of the disc. Hansen Type II, where the outer layer of a disc bulges out and compresses the spinal cord, is more common in medium to large dogs with legs of normal length.
For more than a century, veterinarians noted dogs with short legs such as pugs, corgis, dachshunds and French bulldogs were more likely to have IVDD, but did not know why.
In 2017, UC Davis researchers reported that a genetic mutation, the FGF4 (Fibroblast Growth Factor 4) retrogene, is responsible for chondrodystrophy, a skeletal disorder causing shorter legs and abnormal intervertebral discs.
This extra copy of the FGF4 gene causes intervertebral discs to degenerate, herniate and impinge on the spinal cord. According to lead researcher and veterinary geneticist Professor Danika Bannasch, dogs who suffer from IVDD are 50 times more likely to have this mutation. The hope is that this discovery will help owners, breeders and veterinarians reduce the risk of IVDD.
While some dog breeds are more susceptible to IVDD due to their genetics, disc damage can also be caused by strenuous physical activity, acute physical trauma such as being hit by a car, jumping from a height, or being attacked by another animal.
Regardless of cause, it’s important to consult a veterinarian as soon as you notice symptoms such as limping, dragging back legs, hunched back or neck.
Surgery can be effective in treating IVDD but it is also expensive and should be done by a board certified veterinary specialist. Alternative treatments include acupuncture, regular chiropractic adjustments, physical and laser therapy as well as food and herbal supplements that support joint health.
Happy Tails
Jessica Smith adopted a 2-year-old pug mix from Sacramento County Animal Care Services. Oliver loved to run, play and go for walks until he suddenly lost the ability to use his back legs. Oliver had IVDD.
Jessica writes, “One day Oliver could walk and the next day he couldn't. I was devastated and they said surgery only helps sometimes and I couldn't afford it.
“I had a very nice vet that I knew through a friend and she saw me for free. She said it had to be a genetic thing and suggested it was IVDD. She told me he would never walk again and that surgery probably wouldn't help.
She showed me how to express his bladder and told me to give myself two weeks to see if I could handle it all. With trial and error, we have our routine. As soon as he learned to scoot around, I could tell pain wasn't a factor anymore. So he doesn't take anything now.
“I usually wrap his feet because he can't feel if they're hurting. His poop just comes out on its own. But somehow he knows it’s coming and tries to get to the door. He also has a super awesome seatbelt that works great for his disability. He loves his wheelchair and his stroller and the front pack I carry him in.
“My favorite thing about Oliver is how much he helps with my fosters. He is doing so well with the kittens. He got them to purr before I could. They just love him and vice versa.”
See Oliver and Jessica on TikTok and learn what love means athttps://www.tiktok.com/@_.._happy_.._me/video/6967820927530716421?_t=8dwBm3qnHw2&_r=1
