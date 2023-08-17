AzaleaW.jpg

Lots of animals are waiting for “forever homes” at the Yolo County Animal Shelter, 2640 E. Gibson Road in Woodland.

Among them is Azalea (A199212), a 2-year-old white female American bulldog, who needs to go home with a loving family soon. Azalea would prefer not to live with other small animals but would love to be your best friend. Azalea has not enjoyed the gravel yards at the shelter and can't wait to have a family home with a yard or a place to walk on soft grass instead. Azalea is a diamond in the rough, just waiting for her chance to shine.

ArcherW.jpg

