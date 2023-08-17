Lots of animals are waiting for “forever homes” at the Yolo County Animal Shelter, 2640 E. Gibson Road in Woodland.
Among them is Azalea (A199212), a 2-year-old white female American bulldog, who needs to go home with a loving family soon. Azalea would prefer not to live with other small animals but would love to be your best friend. Azalea has not enjoyed the gravel yards at the shelter and can't wait to have a family home with a yard or a place to walk on soft grass instead. Azalea is a diamond in the rough, just waiting for her chance to shine.
Also hoping for a good home is Archer (A202765), a 3-year old, 70-pound black Labrador retriever mix with a cute tuxedo chest. Archer is a friendly boy who wants to be a lap dog or be lifted up for hugs! Archer is happy to play fetch, splash in the water, and go for walks. Archer would be best suited to a dog-savvy and active household where he can learn to trust his forever family and focus on their activities at home. More info at AdoptMeApp.
For information on adopting, contact adoptycas@gmail.com. All shelter animals are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.
Staff is available to assist via phone during business hours at 530-668-5287. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. To meet any adoptable YCAS animals, visit friendsofycas.org. To volunteer, sign up at tinyurl.com/yolovolunteerapp. Follow on at @ycas.shelter and Instagram at @yoloanimalshelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.