Lots of animals are waiting for “forever homes” at the Yolo County Animal Shelter, 2640 E. Gibson Road in Woodland.
Among them is Tabitha (A204393), a darling female, 13-week-old tabby kitten, ready for adoption. Tabitha is a lovebug but she can be shy at first. Tabitha is a quiet little kitten just waiting for her forever family to adopt her and help her blossom.
Also hoping for a good home is Sushi! (A204923). This handsome 5-month-old cat and his four identical siblings (Doodles, Oliver and Katsu) were found as strays and now ready for a new life with wonderful forever families. Sushi and his siblings are all friendly and lots of fun! Sushi really enjoys playtime, special treats and, of course, lots of love.
Fluff-Monster! A204666) is a 5-month-old female tabby lovebug and very playful. Fluff-Monster is ready to play kitten games throughout her forever home and then cuddle up for a long nap with her forever family. Fluff-Monster has a beautiful coat and sweet personality, and will provide a lifetime of smiles.
For information on adopting, contact adoptycas@gmail.com. All shelter animals are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.
Staff is available to assist via phone during business hours at 530-668-5287. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. To meet any adoptable YCAS animals, visit friendsofycas.org. To volunteer, sign up at tinyurl.com/yolovolunteerapp. Follow on at @ycas.shelter and Instagram at @yoloanimalshelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.