The extraordinary weather this summer has brought discussion about climate change to the evening news.
The price of a gallon of gasoline at my local station has now reached $5.29, more elsewhere, and gets my attention. Rising prices usually cut into consumption; it is one of the few things that reduces drinking.
However, I notice that drivers have not changed their driving habits to conserve gas, but still drive as if the Devil himself is on their tail. I have also been asking myself what I can do to be a part of the solution rather than contributors to the problem.
Therefore, I thought I would reprise this column that I wrote over a year ago following the COP26 Climate Summit.
————
Is there something I can do that would be a lasting gift to the planet and to our children and grandchildren and for our yet unborn great-grandsons and great-granddaughters and to the generations after them who will not know we existed?
My gift is that I shall replace all the gasoline motorcars owned and operated by our family (15 of them) with an electric car of their choice.
On second thoughts and taking a tip from the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, I will promise to replace all the motorcars owned and operated by our family at some suitable moment in the future. That should work just as well.
My gift-giving decision arose because I ran across this information: worldwide, passenger cars emitted about three billion metric tons (tonnes) of carbon dioxide in 2020 or approaching 10% of CO2 from all sources. Yikes! I did a double take because that was not all vehicles but passenger cars, and not millions but billions and not pounds but tonnes and not this century but last year.
I asked myself how much carbon there is in gasoline and hence how much CO2 can arise from one gallon. This is a simple calculation: gasoline is about 86% carbon and so one gallon of gas can produce about 20lbs of CO2.
My little SUV with its dinky 2-liter engine does about 20mpg around town so I produce one pound of CO2 per mile. Not much really; after all I would have to travel 2,205 miles to produce a tonne of CO2. However, my car has about 75,000 miles on the clock or about 37 tonnes of CO2. Now that’s something else.
In my 60-plus years of driving in this country, most of the time in cars with much bigger and less efficient engines than my present car, I’m personally responsible for maybe 500 tonnes of CO2 much of which is probably still in the atmosphere.
Frankly the idea that one gallon of gas makes 20lbs of CO2 brought the pollution problem home to me — made it much more personal. It pointed a finger at my own culpability in this matter in a way that other information has not. Maybe I’m just asleep at the wheel.
Twenty pounds per gallon is an unchanging number. The rest depends on the car one drives, how vigorously it’s driven and whether in traffic or on the open road and so on. But it’s easy to think in terms of gallons and pounds: I put 15 gallons into my gas tank yesterday. That’s 300 pounds of CO2 waiting to happen.
I really do have to buy those electric cars.
On second thoughts it makes no sense to drive an electric car if I must charge it with electricity derived from coal or oil. That just transfers CO2 production from my car to the utility company. So, I may also have to make an investment in solar panels and a phalanx of batteries?
We have all heard the term net zero carbon emission by 2050. This is not zero emissions which would be something important. The little word net changes the perspective, meaning that by that 2050 we will be able to remove from the atmosphere as much CO2 as we put into it.
But even if we achieve that objective, it is not a strategy that solves the climate crisis but stops it getting worse after 2050.
About the only effective mechanism we have for CO2 removal at the moment is growing green plants. They fix, or more accurately, sequester CO2 to build their own structure, much of it as carbohydrate. Carbohydrate is 40% carbon so to fix the carbon in 20lbs pound of CO2 (27% carbon) we have to grow nearly 15 pounds of plant material, dry weight.
A bushel of barley makes a barrel of beer (31 gallons). A bushel of barley weighs about 45 pounds so in a sense we can convert the CO2 from a gallon of gas into about 10 gallons of beer. So here is the good news: to achieve my personal net zero carbon neutrality per one gallon of fuel burned I should drink 18 six-packs of beer or roughly a sixer per mile.
That ludicrous idea illustrates the problem. When we burn a lump of coal in a utility or a log on a campfire or candles in church we convert a tangible, concentrated, inert and harmless material into a much heavier amount of a tasteless, odorless and invisible but harmful gas diluted to low concentration in our atmosphere.
We cannot turn CO2 back into coal; that CO2 genie is out of the bottle and will circulate through the carbon cycle of this planet for evermore because, in plant form, CO2 is merely sequestered or temporarily hidden.
Look at the forest of old orchards pushed over around Davis; they are all on their way back to being CO2.
The only solution is to drastically cut CO2 emission (Duuhh!). The minimum COP-Glasgow owed to future generations was a program to cut emissions 50% by 2030, and another 50% in each of the following two decades to reduce CO2 output by nearly 90% by 2050. This needed to be matched with a similar program of reforestation to increase sequestration nearly fourfold. That might give us a chance by 2050.
————
Didn’t happen. Even gas at $5.29 is not slowing us down.
— Reach Michael Lewis at waleslewis792@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.