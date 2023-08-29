MichaelLewisW
By Linda DuBois

Aneurin Bevan was a Welshman of mining stock from Tredegar. He was elected to Parliament from Ebbw Vale in the 1920s after experience in politics with the mining unions in Wales.

He was an unabashed socialist and one of my heroes. Later, as minister of health and housing in the government of Clement Atlee in postwar Britain, he was the architect of the British National Health Service, which provided health care to all Britons regardless of ability to pay.

