Aneurin Bevan was a Welshman of mining stock from Tredegar. He was elected to Parliament from Ebbw Vale in the 1920s after experience in politics with the mining unions in Wales.
He was an unabashed socialist and one of my heroes. Later, as minister of health and housing in the government of Clement Atlee in postwar Britain, he was the architect of the British National Health Service, which provided health care to all Britons regardless of ability to pay.
Hospitals were nationalized over the objections of almost everybody who could afford health care and every organization that made a living off it. The NHS has been the target of conservatives since the early days and is now a rather tattered remnant of what Aneurin created.
It’s curious that Nye Bevan should come to my mind. I was reading an article that wrote in praise of beer as a source of nutrition, particularly of sturdy ales made with all malt. Beer is not exactly a bountiful nutrient, but neither is it a nutritional wasteland, as the moniker “empty calories” would imply.
Malt is the connection between the nutrient value of beer and Aneurin Bevan as this shows:
When I was a small boy, I was dosed every morning, as required by government fiat, with cod-liver oil, an orange juice concentrate and, finally and deliciously, with super-sweet malt syrup. We also had a small bottle of milk at school.
I have always assumed Aneurin Bevan was the driver of that idea to assure the youths of Britain were sustained through times of wartime scarcity. When I objected to the cod-liver oil, I was reminded that sailors risked their lives for me. Or that thousands were starving in China.
Curiously, that nutritional dosing of youngsters was still a feature of the NHS advice in the 1970s when we visited Britain on sabbatical leave. The malt connection assures me there is nutritional value in beer.
Beer has been a part of human culture for a very long time and is engrained in our social structure. It plays an important role in socializing, relaxation and a generally healthy lifestyle when consumed in moderation. That is why consumers drink it.
No one drinks beer as a medicine or nutrient. Nevertheless, people who think about such things report useful nutritional benefits.
Beer contains antioxidants and polyphenols that contribute to heart and circulatory health, plus a supply of useful B-vitamins that are involved in many body functions; the somewhat unusual content of silicon supports healthy bones. All with a couple of cold ones, which I would say is a pretty good deal.
Of course, nutritional benefits accrue from drinking beers in moderation. More is not better. I have always thought moderation is two beers per day, sometimes more sometimes less depending on how the day unfolds. As it turns out, two beers is the American recommendation for consumption of alcohol, or the alcohol equivalent of other beverages (two standard drinks).
The latest news however is that our government recommenders are thinking about “moving toward Canada,” where updated recommendations advise no alcohol or not more that two drinks per week. Above this level apparently Canadians are likely to contract cancers and heart disease and seven drinks a week is a certain step towards the grave. This makes the American advice of up to two drinks per day a death sentence.
This, of course, is baloney and probably explains why so few people pay attention to government guidelines. People like to do what they want to do.
As I read it, the government’s concern is that advertising by the major brewers is expanding the market for beers and beer-like products, with presumably unwanted results, and would like to reverse that. However, everyone knows that increasing prices drive the market down, not government advice about how much to drink.
The overall market is expanding, but that is not the objective of brand advertising. The objective is to capture greater share of the market whatever size that market might be. Brewers have long supposed that the size of the beverage market is a function of the size of the drinking age population. That still holds mostly true.
Of course, because an advertising campaign is designed to attract drinkers to the advertiser’s brand, the marketing theme needs to be driven by knowledge of who those drinkers are or are not. It’s hard to forget the recent promo by ABInbev for Bud Light with a transgender person. That association has driven sales down by nearly 30% taking that beer from market leader to an also-ran in the sales sweepstakes and doing serious harm to the value of the company and its earnings.
It's interesting that Billy Busch has offered to purchase the Bud Light brand that, for a very long time, was intimately associated with his family. He says family members are now “turning in their grave.” Billy points out that foreign owners of the brewery and “woke” employees don’t understand the U.S. beer market or the complexities of the American beer drinking cohort. He does.
He would revive the brand by returning to the values the company was built on: strength, pride, quality and honor. And maybe Clydesdales?
