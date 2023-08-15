Many Californians are familiar with Hawai’i, the island of Maui and especially Lahaina, because it’s an easy go-to vacation spot for those of us on the West Coast.
We have spent happy times there, some among the most memorable moments in family history. We weep to see the epic tragedy that has befallen this special place.
I am sure that every Californian who has visited Maui will send such aid as they can in support of those who have lost everything and to help in the recovery.
We have another link to this disaster. California is also a land that is familiar with raging fires that leave behind smoking ruins and the remains of those who do not escape the flames.
I see some parallels between the Lahaina fire and the Paradise fire. Both were the result of a firestorm that moved unusually quickly, engulfing all in its path; there was just a singular road by which many could have escaped that became blocked; and there was some question about whether the fire-warning systems were working properly.
Of course, we have been made amply aware that the devastation in Maui was the result of high wind from a hurricane passing far the south of the islands. That of course is what spread the fire and made it such a potent force.
However, the wind did not start the fire. I have heard no report of what did.
There is just one natural cause: lightning. All the other sources of ignition are man-made, from campfires and arson to electric utilities. I hope they are not involved here so we can see the whole thing as an act of God: just one of those random tragedies that afflict us from time to time.
One of the features of the Paradise and Lahaina fires is the under-performance of the warning system. As I understand it, residents were supposed to get a notification on their cell phones. That strikes me as being impossibly rinky-dink, unnecessarily clever and obviously prone to failure in an emergency if the technology upon which the warning system depends is damaged in a disaster.
I remember warning systems very well because they were a feature of my childhood and a scary part of it. In World War II, we in Britain had a constant fear of air raids. Of course, there was no internet or cell phones, and whatnot, upon which modern technology depends.
But what we had then worked reliably largely, I suppose, because it was obvious and simple. The sirens were about the size of a garbage can on top of a pole. They emitted a wailing sound with changing pitch when an attack was imminent and the “all clear” was a wail of constant pitch, and a time of considerable relief.
I have a certain uncomfortable sense that our civilization is becoming altogether too slick, too smart or clever, too high tech, too dependent upon a wobbly base of iffy technology.
The recent introduction of AI technology does nothing to assuage my itch. I may well be a Luddite at heart, but I find lots of technology things frustrating. My cell phone is not nearly as useful as the cellphones of other people, for reasons I do not understand.
Some folk can stare at their phone for hours at a time: What on earth are they staring at?
Here is a trivial example of complicating technology.
We recently had to buy a new TV set after the old one quit. That was a bad enough experience. More recently, we switched from AT&T television service to Direct TV service as advised by the AT&T shop downtown. That took a person with a technological flair to set up because just plugging the stuff in did not achieve anything but frustration. That works now. Sort of.
But half the programs have a black screen that pops up occasionally with a revolving arrow: A sort of little dog chasing its tail. Turns out Direct TV is a streaming service, whatever that is, and depends on the internet. Worse, the ditch that brings the stream to my home is not deep or wide enough. AT&T must now dig up the sidewalk to fix that problem that never existed before we got so clever.
We have to wait for city permission to dig up the sidewalk, where indicated, so this is not going to be a quick fix.
I have had to replace the headphones I use to listen to TV because the new Direct TV system does not provide for plug-in headphones. Turns out neither does the new TV set. This requires Bluetooth and “pairing.” Guess how well that’s working out.
Luddite or not, I like things that are simple and robust and reliable and with all this wi-fi and internet and streaming and Bluetooth and now AI I’m not sure they are.
— Reach Michael Lewis at waleslewis792@gmail.com.
