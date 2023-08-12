RebeccaLoboW
By Sebastian Onate

“Clean beauty” may be all the rage, but what exactly is it?  It’s just another marketing ploy.  Skincare marketing may appear to have changed, but, in reality, it hasn’t changed at all in the decade I’ve analyzed it.  

Despite avoiding mentioning ingredients that are toxic and emphasizing botanical ingredients and, recently, skin health, clean beauty’s promises of “non-toxic,” “sustainable,” “clean,” “cruelty-free” and “vegan” skincare remain hollow and empty.  “Clean beauty,” like the rest of the industry, remains rooted in profiting from fear of aging and the social ostracizing that comes with looking other than “young and flawless.”  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.