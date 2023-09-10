Just past the UC Davis recreation pool and nestled up against Highway 113 sits a vast swath of land, home of the Student Collaborative Organic Plant Breeding Education project, where students work with faculty, plant breeders, and local organic growers to improve crop varieties for organic farming systems in Northern California.
On Thursday morning, students, staff, and local farming community members gathered inside the Farm Shop, located at 1551 Extension Center Drive, where student organizers set up stations for screenprinting, blue wheat cracker and tomato tasting, milling wheat, organized talks on wheat and celtuce (stem lettuce). Surrounding the Farm Shop, rows of crops, including zinnia and tomatoes, were a part of the SCOPE garden tour, as a new generation of farmers displayed their latest research.
Organized on a table were five varieties of tomatoes, including two inbred varieties the program plans to release: The UC Orange Creamsicle, an heirloom-like orange beefsteak, and the UC Rockin’ Roma, a high-yielding red Roma-like tomato with good flavor. Also, different colored wheat is being adapted for California environments and has been running on the “dry farm,” which doesn’t require irrigation.
“It’s great to see the students actively engaged in stuff we’re working on,” said Charlie Brummer,
Professor of Plant Sciences and the Director of the Center for Plant Breeding. “It’s really exciting. Students are so engaged in research.”
About nine years ago, Brummer started SCOPE with the hope of students running the project, which has been going strong ever since. During opening remarks, Brummer said while he’s the director, “many other people have a more significant role in making sure things happen.”
Laura Roser, who began as an undergrad in the project, took over in a full-time role after she graduated, joining SCOPE Project Coordinator Antonia Palkovic to ensure that schedules are lined up and plans are being tested in the field.
Brummer said when he began SCOPE, he wanted to see how breeding material -- that begins with lots of diversity -- would perform relative to other varieties before putting them out to the public in a market garden. “We’re very fortunate to have super engaged farm directors interested in this green new thing, and we’re bringing that into the overall vision for the student farm. It’s an excellent partnership.”
Out in the fields, Luis Salazar, who has been developing tomatoes with the beauty, sweetness and flavor of heirloom varieties and the firmness of modern commercial varieties, led the tomato Q and A portion of the SCOPE tour; Will Hazzard, a student in the UC Davis Department of Plant Sciences, showed off zinnias he has been developing.
Students like Sabirah Mumin and Gabriel Rendon enjoyed coming to the farm and getting hands-on experience. They are interested in interning with the program. The SCOPE Project offers internship credits for undergraduate students.
According to SCOPE, the Tomato Project team’s breeding goals are to “develop heirloom-like tomato varieties with increased disease resistance, higher yields, excellent flavor, improved fruit quality, attractive colors, unique shapes and architecture easy to manage via trellising. The team is working to develop both inbred lines and hybrid varieties that combine the best traits associated with heirloom varieties.”
Hazzard has been developing zinnias that are popular among local florists and resistant to mildew.
Located east adjacent, The Student Farm offers a Community Supported Agriculture whereby interns market garden and try sequential planting to get diverse vegetables in a box weekly. New varieties of heirloom-like tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, bell peppers, pest-resistant common beans, and lima beans are being developed on certified organic land, according to the Student Farm website. Nearby, the Eco Garden also offers student group tours, featuring a diverse garden with vegetables, fruit trees, and flowers.
The morning tour concluded with a tomato taste-testing survey.
Asked what her favorite tomato was, Roser said she preferred the UC Orange Creamsicle, stating usually orange heirloom tomatoes are unbalanced in sweetness, sourness, or blandness. When cooking tomato sauce, her boyfriend, she said, often adds in white wine, but when she made sauce with the UC Orange Creamsicle, he took a whiff and questioned her wine usage. “I was like, ‘No, I didn’t put any wine in there. The cooking of them made this delicious with a white wine kind of flavor. And I was like, ‘I have to tell people about this.’ Like, everyone I’ve seen has really liked these, and they’re just an improved version of an heirloom that everyone really likes.”
Roser contributed to the SCOPE cookbook, which was created during the COVID-19 Pandemic in a remote internship program. The cookbook was “a way for students to engage with SCOPE crops during remote learning.”
The following is a recipe for “Versatile Zucchini Muffins” Roser created as a “way to use as much zucchini as possible during those summer months when my zucchini plants would produce more fruit than I could handle.” The link to the 57-page cookbook can be found online at https://plantbreeding.ucdavis.edu/sites/g/files/dgvnsk776/files/inline-files/SCOPE%20Cookbook%20Final.pdf
Versatile Zucchini Muffins
Servings
14-16
muffins
Total Time
45 min
I created this recipe as a way to use as much zucchini as possible during those summer months when my zucchini plants would produce more fruit than I could handle. I’m well-known in my circle of friends for these muffins, which I would bring to almost every club meeting I attended as an undergraduate and bake for friends’ birthdays. These muffins are very versatile and can be made in a variety of ways. Experiment away! For those who like to follow the recipe exactly, I’ve included a regular, healthy-ish and vegan version. You can vary the amount of sugar and zucchini, ratio of whole wheat: all purpose flour, and types of mix-ins (like oats) to your liking.
Ingredients:
3 cups shredded zucchini (or 2-5
cups, depending on preference)
⅔ cup melted unsalted butter
⅓ cup sugar
⅓ cup brown sugar
2 eggs
2 tsp vanilla
2 tsp baking soda
Pinch of salt
3 cups flour
2 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp nutmeg
1 cup walnut pieces or 1 cup oats
(or half and half of both!)
1 cup chocolate chips (optional,
but why wouldn’t you include
them?!)
Optional: ½-¾ can coconut milk
or ½ cup milk or juice from half a
lemon (to add moisture and flavor
when using whole wheat flour)
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).
2. Chop up zucchini (and walnuts if not prechopped) using a food processor. Put the butter in the microwave for 10-second increments to melt. In a large bowl combine the sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Stir in the grated zucchini and then the melted butter.
3. Add flour, baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon, and
salt. Add milk as needed to achieve desired
moisture. Stir in walnuts, oats and/or chocolate
chips.
4. Coat each muffin cup in your pan with a little
butter or vegetable oil spray. Use a spoon to
distribute the muffin dough equally among the cups,
filling the cups to be ~75% full.
5. Bake on the middle rack until muffins are golden
brown, about 20 to 25 minutes. Test with a long
toothpick or a thin bamboo skewer to make sure the
center of the muffins are done.
6. Set on wire rack to cool for 5 minutes. Remove
muffins from the tin and let cool another 15-20
minutes.
