Just past the UC Davis recreation pool and nestled up against Highway 113 sits a vast swath of land, home of the Student Collaborative Organic Plant Breeding Education project, where students work with faculty, plant breeders, and local organic growers to improve crop varieties for organic farming systems in Northern California. 

On Thursday morning, students, staff, and local farming community members gathered inside the Farm Shop, located at 1551 Extension Center Drive, where student organizers set up stations for screenprinting, blue wheat cracker and tomato tasting, milling wheat, organized talks on wheat and celtuce (stem lettuce). Surrounding the Farm Shop, rows of crops, including zinnia and tomatoes, were a part of the SCOPE garden tour, as a new generation of farmers displayed their latest research.

