Longtime Davis residents Nick and Shirley Concolino fell in love with Maui when they spent their honeymoon there in 1983. Its tranquil beaches and warm winter temperatures have lured them back every year since then.
On Aug. 4, they arrived at Hawaii’s second-largest island to celebrate their 40th anniversary, eager for a week to rest and recharge.
The first few days went off as expected. They had dinner Sunday night, Aug. 6, in historic downtown Lahaina, returning Monday to get a sought-after reservation for Tuesday at Fleetwood’s on Front Street, the eatery owned by Fleetwood Mac legend Mick Fleetwood.
Fate, however, had other plans.
The first sign of something amiss came at about 5 a.m. Tuesday, when their Kaanapali timeshare lost all power, leaving guests without internet, cell phone or landline service.
“We had cold water, and that was it,” Shirley said. “Hours go by, and we’re thinking, this is not normal. Something’s going on.”
Weather forecasters had warned the night before that Hurricane Dora, a storm churning several hundred miles to the south, would bring strong winds to the island through Wednesday.
Early the next morning, a brush fire in Maui’s Upcountry region — reportedly sparked by downed power lines — began burning through drought-stressed vegetation.
Around that time, “I woke up to a helicopter going by,” said Nick, a retired Davis police captain who now commands the Yolo County Bomb Squad. “I recognized from the sound it was a Coast Guard helicopter, and I thought, that’s kind of unusual.”
A second fire broke out closer to Lahaina several hours later. Fire crews declared it contained at one point, but it flared again that afternoon, prompting evacuations, road closures and shelter-in-place warnings.
By the time it was over, the fire had claimed at least 115 lives — with several hundred more unaccounted for — and damaged or destroyed more than 2,200 buildings in Lahaina alone.
In Kaanapali, about 4 miles to the north, “we didn’t have any way of knowing anything,” Shirley said. With phones and internet unusable, “we had absolutely no connection to the outside world.”
“You really relied on other people who had little bits and pieces of information,” added Nick.
It wasn’t until hotel employees — some of whom reported to work despite losing their homes to the fires and worrying about missing family members — shared their experiences that they realized the extent of the tragedy.
In addition to the lost lives and property, the Concolinos learned that some in Lahaina survived only by fleeing into the Pacific Ocean, spending hours there to wait out the flames.
‘Like the apocalypse’
With little to occupy them at their hotel — the pools were shut down due to the loss of power, the persistent winds blowing sheets of sand across the beaches — guests banded together as they wandered the grounds.
“We became a community,” Shirley said. One family, having just purchased several hundred dollars’ worth of food at Costco, shared it with others before it could spoil.
In the lobby, powered by an emergency generator, guests gathered to use the single power strip made available for recharging cell phones and other devices. Occasionally, someone found a spot on the property with cell service, and eagerly shared the news.
When Thursday rolled around, “we decided we were going to try to get to the other side of the island,” Nick said. Their flight was scheduled to depart Kahului on Friday morning, and if that failed, several airlines offered $13 trips to Honolulu, which had more outgoing flights.
At the hotel, employees warned the journey could take hours, and if they left they couldn’t return. The Concolinos decided to forge ahead, hopeful for open restaurants and a place to stay for the night.
The trip, normally a 40-minute trek, took several hours as the Concolinos encountered National Guard roadblocks and traffic dense with emergency vehicles and utility trucks.
When they began passing burned-out houses and city buildings about a mile from their hotel, they realized how close the fire had come.
Then came the rows of cars — some simply abandoned, others “totally charred” when their drivers couldn’t outrun the blaze, Shirley said. On the Lahaina Bypass, Nick pulled over so they could view what was left of the destroyed village.
“That’s the first we knew of how devastating it was. It looked like the apocalypse,” Shirley said. “I feel fortunate we walked the streets there the night before the fire. We saw the last of what was."
As they approached Kahului, Shirley began calling hotels and checking home-sharing websites in search of lodging. She even asked about potential empty units at apartment complexes, but came up empty each time.
Resigned, the couple turned in their rental car and proceeded to the Hawaiian Airlines terminal, where they and several hundred others spent the night in the baggage-claim area.
To their surprise, airport employees came around in carts, distributing pillows, blankets and mattress pads. Throughout the night, a group of kind Maui residents set up tables offering pizzas, sandwiches and snacks, along with essentials such as diapers, formula and personal-care items.
Their flight left late that morning as scheduled. But the full extent of the tragedy “didn’t really hit me until we got home,” Shirley said. “I was just feeling sad. It was such a loss.”
She recalled a conversation she had with a hotel employee in Kahului, a Lahaina native in his 20s, who shared his fear that outsiders will swoop in to rebuild his hometown into something unrecognizable.
“There will be no one who looks like me who has any say in it,” the employee said, according to Shirley. “You could tell, he was angry already.”
“He said, ‘We lost our culture,’ and I think that’s really true,” Nick added, noting the loss of Lahaina’s historic structures and many of its elderly residents. The couple has donated financially toward Maui’s recovery, hopeful they’ll return one day.
“You want to do what you can,” Nick said.
