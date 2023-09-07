Longtime Davis residents Nick and Shirley Concolino fell in love with Maui when they spent their honeymoon there in 1983. Its tranquil beaches and warm winter temperatures have lured them back every year since then.

On Aug. 4, they arrived at Hawaii’s second-largest island to celebrate their 40th anniversary, eager for a week to rest and recharge.

Video footage of the ocean from the Concolinos’ patio just as the storm was starting to pick up.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.