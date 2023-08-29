Quad on Main Trail

OHV on Dunning Hill Road with Berryessa Peak in background. 

 Nate Lillge/Courtesy photo

Located between Lake Berryessa and Clear Lake is the Bureau of Land Management’s Knoxville Management Area.

This area, which is included in Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument, is popular with off-highway vehicle users from around Clear Lake to the Sacramento region and San Francisco Bay area. The 17,700 acres is fee-free, making it very attractive to all users — OHV riders, hunters, mountain-bikers and campers.

Armored Crossing

Armored crossings like this one on Dunnigan Hill Road, allow water to flow across a trail instead of being channelized and increasing erosion. 
Rolling Dip on Dunnigan Hill Road

Rolling dip along Dunnigan Hill Road in Knoxville Management Area. Rolling dips divert water off the trail — water is ushered off through the outlet on the right side of this trail. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.