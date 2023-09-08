On Thursday, Walter Leal a distinguished professor in the department of molecular and cellular biology, released a new video tribute to UC Davis’ newest group of the emeriti professors, 2022-23.

Pausing to express gratitude to colleagues who have transitioned to emeriti status over the summer, Leal feels that these newly minted emeriti should not be forgotten after retirement but should be thanked for their dedication to making the university a better place.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.