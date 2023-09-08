On Thursday, Walter Leal a distinguished professor in the department of molecular and cellular biology, released a new video tribute to UC Davis’ newest group of the emeriti professors, 2022-23.
Pausing to express gratitude to colleagues who have transitioned to emeriti status over the summer, Leal feels that these newly minted emeriti should not be forgotten after retirement but should be thanked for their dedication to making the university a better place.
“For decades, they strove to make UC Davis a better place, and many will remain engaged with research teaching and the public service,” he said.
Congratulating them on reaching this milestone, UCD Chancellor Gary S. May stated in the video that the emeriti play an essential role in keeping UC Davis at the forefront of excellence. “Your continued engagement through teaching, research, volunteering, and philanthropy is vital to our continued growth and success.”
In a series of “They” and “Their” statements, Leal highlighted their accomplishments in an email to the Enterprise as follows:
•UC Davis offered COVID tests within three weeks of our nation’s first known patient with community-acquired COVID-19.
•Their research led to the development of better ceramic and glass materials;
•They helped improve military retention;
•They developed innovative techniques for shoulder and wrist reconstruction;
•They generated one of the world’s largest and longest-running systems for monitoring butterfly faunas;
•They led plans for the UC Davis National Cancer Institute to be designated a Comprehensive Cancer Center;
•They are film historians who authored books such as Paris in the Dark: Going to the Movies in the City of Light, 1930-1950;
•They helped create the world’s first total-body PET scanner;
•They brought a global perspective to the table to create innovative and pragmatic approaches to sustainability;
•Their research showed how music and dance articulate ethnic, gender, regional, and national identities;
•They helped us, and more importantly, lawmakers, understand how the toxic action of pesticides may affect aquatic systems and organisms;
•Their research shed light on the psychological development of young children;
•They unraveled molecular processes leading to arthritis;
•They showed how management controls facilitate strategic alliances and supply chain partnerships;
•They integrated methods from traditional engineering, operation research, and economics to solve water and environmental management problems;
• They provided comprehensive psychiatric services to ethnic and sexual minorities, including refugees and immigrants;
•They created new approaches for using plants for the production of recombinant proteins with various applications, including medicine;
•They elucidated how natural products influence the function of ion channels in the nervous system;
•They provided emergency medical care and taught nursing, air medical, EMS, and disaster medicine courses;
•They designed programs for teachers to investigate their teaching skills and students’ learning;
•They investigated how plants edit and repair DNA;
•They advanced our understanding of infectious diseases and aging in nonhuman primates and
•Their research led to improvements in bean cultivars in California, the United States, Latin America and Africa
Leal himself garnered attention from the entomology and nematology department for his appointment to the Royal Entomological Society. UCD science writer Kathy Keatley Garvey profiled Leal, the first UC Davis scientist to be elected a trustee to be elected to the 13-member council that governs the 190-year-old international organization. He’s quoted as stating he plans to “hone in on new ways to develop and promote diversity and inclusivity” and “to see our global entomological community bud, bloom, and flourish.”
Writes Keatley Garvey: “(Leal’s) peers praise him for his contributions to insect science, including his teachings (he has taught insect physiology for almost 15 years); his internationally recognized research for his pioneering and innovative work in insect olfaction and communication; his publication record; his global entomological leadership; his administrative positions; and his commitment to serving humanity and engaging with scientists from all over the world.”
