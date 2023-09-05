Bike Campaign skills program

Tailored to sedond- and fifth-graders, the Bike Campaign’s Bike Skills Training Program teaches cycling skills, rules of the road, the ABCs (air, brake, chain) and proper helmet fitting. 

 Courtesy photo

September means it’s time to head back to school, and for The Bike Campaign that means it’s time to start scheduling sessions for the Bike Skills Training Program (BSTP) with local elementary schools in Davis and Woodland.

Schools arrange for BSTP sessions, and The Bike Campaign brings a fleet of bikes, helmets and safety vests for the sessions.

